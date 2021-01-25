Championship transfer round-up: Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby, Millwall, Norwich all involved

It’s been another busy weekend in the Championship, both on and off-the-pitch, as clubs look to add to their squads before the conclusion of the January transfer window.

Norwich lead the way, and are seven points clear of second-placed Swansea City, although a number of sides are well in contention to challenge the Swans for the second automatic promotion place.

At the bottom of the table, Wycombe Wanderers are battling it out with the likes of Derby County, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday to retain their spot in the second-tier.

But with one week remaining in this month’s transfer window, clubs will be looking to finalise deals in the near future.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours involving Championship clubs.

Derby County midfielder departs

Derby County have announced that Duane Holmes has left the club to join Huddersfield Town on a permanent deal.

Holmes made 83 appearances in total for the Rams, but found regular game time hard to come by this season for Wayne Rooney’s side.

He’s signed for a Huddersfield team that are currently sat 14th in the Championship table.

Newcastle keen on swap deal for Championship midfielder

Newcastle United are reportedly keen to sign AFC Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing in a potential swap deal involving Matt Ritchie according to The Sun.

Billing has been a regular for the Cherries this term, but it appears as though his performances haven’t gone unnoticed, with Steve Bruce’s side reportedly willing to offer former Bournemouth midfielder Ritchie in a potential agreement for the deal.

Sheffield Wednesday sign familiar face

Sheffield Wednesday have re-signed Sam Hutchinson following a brief spell away from Hillsborough.

Hutchinson left the club in the summer of 2020, after making 154 appearances in total for the Owls. He went on to sign for Cypriot side Pafos, but had his contract with them mutually terminated in December.

Norwich City rivalling West Brom for midfielder

Norwich City are believed to be locked in a transfer tussle with West Brom to the potential signing of Luton Town midfielder Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu according to Football Insider.

The 26-year-old has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season for the Hatters, and it appears as though his recent showings haven’t gone unnoticed, with the Championship league-leaders keen on a deal to sign him.

Leeds United register interest in Nottingham Forest man

Leeds United are believed to be interested in a deal to sign Nottingham Forest youngster Brennan Johnson according to The Athletic.

It is also believed that Brentford and Burnley are both keen on a deal to sign the 19-year-old, who has caught the eye with some impressive showings whilst out on loan with League One side Lincoln City.

Stoke City defender linked with Premier League move

Stoke City defender Nathan Collins has emerged as a potential transfer target for Arsenal and Burnley according to The Sun.

Collins has made 24 appearances in total for the Potters this season, as they target a top-six finish under the management of Michael O’Neill in the Championship.

It is claimed that any potential deal could be worth £10million, although it remains to be seen as to whether Stoke will be tempted to cash-in on the Irishman.

Watford eyeing move for Premier League forward

Watford are said to be interested in a deal to re-sign Matej Vydra according to the Watford Observer.

Vydra made 95 appearances for the Hornets earlier in his career, and scored 38 goals in total for the club, whilst playing a key role in their promotion-winning campaign in the 2014/15 season.

He’s found game time hard to come by this season with Burnley though, which has seen him linked with a move elsewhere this month.

Bournemouth keen on deal to Preston North End duo

Bournemouth are said to have entered the race to sign Preston North End duo Ben Davies and Ben Pearson according to Football Insider.

The pair are both out-of-contract in the summer, and their future remains unclear, with no new deals being signed at this moment in time.

Coventry City forward edging closer to departure

Coventry City forward Amadou Bakayoko looks as though he’s heading for the exit door in the January transfer window.

Journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that Doncaster Rovers have moved ahead of Swindon Town in the race to land his signature this month.

Millwall set to sign Birmingham City midfielder

Millwall have confirmed the signing of midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld from Birmingham City.

The 30-year-old has made 12 appearances for the Blues in total, since signing for the club back in 2015 and will be hoping he can make a positive impact in Gary Rowett’s side.

Nottingham Forest remain ‘keen’ on signing attacking duo

Nottingham Forest remain keen to sign both Glenn Murray and Kamil Grosicki according to a recent report from The Athletic.

Both players have found game time hard to come by so far this season, and have been previously linked with a move to the City Ground this month.

Grosicki is currently playing his football with West Brom, whilst Murray is with Championship promotion hopefuls Watford whilst on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.