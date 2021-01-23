Championship transfer round-up: Nottingham Forest, QPR, Derby and Sheffield Wednesday all feature

The end of the January window is not far away, meaning Championship clubs are running out of time to get any transfer business done.

The latter stages of any transfer window are usually the busiest and there’s certainly been no shortage of rumours and reports.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted the biggest transfer news from England’s second-tier…

Nottingham Forest 19-year-old attracting attention

An exclusive report from Football League World has revealed that there is interest in Forest teenager Brennan Johnson ahead of the summer.

It is understood that an established Premier League club and a promotion-chasing Championship side are keen, as are teams abroad.

Johnson has been flying out on loan with Lincoln City this term, scoring seven times and providing seven assists already.

Sheffield Wednesday make offer for Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City target

It seems the Owls have joined the race for Crewe left-back Harry Pickering, who has already been linked with both Stoke and Blackburn.

According to Football Insider, Wednesday have made an offer for the 22-year-old as they look to strengthen their squad this month.

Pickering’s current deal is set to run into 2023, which indicates that it may not be cheap for the Yorkshire club to prize him away.

Can you identify these 30 EFL Championship players by looking at these pixelated images?

1 of 30 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Callum Styles Alex Mowatt Conor Chaplin Dani Pinillos

Derby County have no plans to sell Jason Knight

A report from The Athletic has revealed that the Rams are not planning to cash in on Knight in the current window.

It is understood that Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Burnley are all keen on signing the 19-year-old, while Derby are facing financial issues at the moment.

It seems they aren’t considering selling Knight to ease those, however.

QPR seal fresh Bright Osayi-Samuel agreement

Turkish side Fenerbahce confirmed earlier this month that they’d signed a pre-contract agreement for the winger but it seems a new deal has been agreed.

According to Football Insider, the R’s have secured an agreement that will see Osayi-Samuel make the switch this month rather than in the summer.

That should mean they’re better compensated for the 23-year-old, though it remains unclear what the potential fee will be.