Championship transfer round-up: Nottingham Forest, Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham feature

It’s been another busy day in the Championship in regards to the latest transfer rumours circulating across the media, with the new season just around the corner.

Clubs will be looking to make the necessary additions to their squads, as they look to reach the promised land of the Premier League this term.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours in the Championship over the last day, as we edge closer to the new league campaign getting under way.

Forest set sights on Liverpool man

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool’s Sheyi Ojo according to Goal.

Ojo spent last year’s campaign on loan with Scottish giants Rangers, and will be hoping he can make a positive impact at the City Ground if he signs for Sabri Lamouchi’s side on loan.

Bournemouth’s stance on Wilson

Aston Villa have reportedly made an offer in the region of £15million for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson according to the Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law.

It remains to be seen as to whether the bid has been rejected or not as of yet, but the Cherries are believed to be looking for a fee of £17million for his services.

Middlesbrough want Wigan midfielder

Middlesbrough are eyeing a move for Wigan Athletic midfielder Sam Morsy according to Football Insider.

Morsy was a key member of the Wigan squad last season, as their league campaign ended in disappointment after they were relegated into League One after entering administration.

Millwall among clubs interested in Liverpool youngster

Millwall and Nottingham Forest are just some of the teams interested in signing Liverpool youngster Nat Phillips according to Goal.

The Reds are keen to find Phillips regular game time ahead of the new season, with it being highly unlikely that he’ll be featuring for Jurgen Klopp’s first-team anytime soon.

QPR make decision on former Spurs midfielder

According to West London Sport, QPR have decided to sign Tom Carroll ahead of the 2020/21 league campaign.

The midfielder featured in a friendly for the Hoops recently, and it appears as though he’s made a positive impression on Mark Warburton.

West Ham/Said Benrahma update emerges

West Ham were previously interested in signing Brentford winger Said Benrahma according to the Evening Standard.

But ExWHUemployee has revealed that the Hammers aren’t pursuing a deal for the Algerian midfielder, who caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Bees last term, as he scored 17 goals in all competitions.

Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham and Derby want Chelsea defender

Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Derby County are all interested in signing Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter on loan according to Goal.

The central defender spent last year’s campaign on loan with Birmingham, making 19 appearances in total for the Blues in a disappointing league campaign.

Premier League side West Brom are also believed to be in the mix to land the defender’s signature ahead of the new season.

Norwich set to sign Premier League man

Norwich have beaten Middlesbrough in the race to sign Burnley defender Ben Gibson on loan according to The Pink Un.

It is claimed that the central defender will sign for the Canaries on loan initially, with Norwich holding the option to make the move a permanent one for a fee in the region of £8million at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Aston Villa eyeing move for Bristol City winger

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson according to journalist Gianluigi Longari.

Eliasson caught the eye with some impressive performances for the Robins last term, and it appears as though his strong showings haven’t gone unnoticed, with Dean Smith’s side eyeing a move for the 24-year-old.

Huddersfield set to sign European defender

Gonzalo Avila ‘Pipa’ is set to sign for Huddersfield Town ahead of the new Championship season.

The Espanyol defender is set to undergo a medical with the Terriers ahead of a move worth in the region of £500,000 according to Football Insider.