Championship transfer round-up: Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield, Brentford, QPR, Bournemouth feature

Championship clubs have been busy getting their transfer business done as they look to strengthen their squads for the 2020/21 season.

But with the transfer window closing on October 16th October, they’ll be eager to get any potential deals in place at the earliest of opportunities.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours involving Championship clubs.

Nottingham Forest set to sign Premier League defender

Nottingham Forest are set to sign Fulham full-back Cyrus Christie on a permanent deal.

The Reds already have a number of options available to them in defence, but Sabri Lamouchi is clearly keen to add quality to his options before the summer transfer window closes.

Christie played his part in Fulham’s promotion-winning 2019/20 season last term.

QPR rivalling Preston in race to sign Rangers midfielder

QPR and Preston North End have registered their interest in signing Rangers’ Jordan Jones.

Jones has been told he can leave the Scottish giants this summer, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature before the window closes.

Swansea set sights on Manchester United youngster

Swansea City are the latest club to enter the race to sign Manchester United youngster James Garner.

The 19-year-old has previously been attracting interest from the likes of Huddersfield and Coventry City, although the Manchester Evening News have revealed that both of those clubs have seen bids rejected.

Bournemouth winger set to stay with the Cherries

David Brooks has been linked with a move to both Leicester City and Manchester United in recent months after catching the eye with some strong performances for Bournemouth in the Premier League last season.

But since their relegation, Bournemouth are said to be looking for a fee in the region of £50million, which has led to the interested clubs cooling their interest, with The Sun claiming that Brooks will remain with Bournemouth.

Aston Villa eyeing move for Brentford full-back

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Brentford full-back Rico Henry.

Henry played a key role for the Bees last season, and was a regular in the starting XI for Thomas Frank’s side, as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League after a defeat to Fulham in the Championship play-off final.

Nottingham Forest targeting midfielder

The Reds are keen to add much-needed strength in depth to their squad before the summer transfer window closes.

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter has emerged as a potential transfer target for Sabri Lamouchi’s side according to a report from BBC’s Kris Temple.

Brentford edge closer to agreement with midfielder

Brentford are set to sign Saman Ghoddos from French club Amiens according to Football Insider.

The Iraqi international has reportedly had a medical with the Bees, as they look to add to their squad before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion in October.

Huddersfield Town man linked with Premier League move

Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo has been linked with a move to Premier League side Fulham according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Kongolo spent the second-half of last season on loan with the Cottagers, but injury prevented him making a notable impact with the club.

But Fulham are believed to have opened talks to re-sign the Terriers defender ahead of a potential summer move.

QPR forward set for loan move

QPR youngster Odi Alfa is set to leave the club on loan for the 2020/21 season according to West London Sport.

Alfa has had previous loan spells with Maidenhead United and Billericay Town, and the Hoops are believed to be keen on finding him regular minutes in first-team football this term.

Hodgson issues update on Benrahma pursuit

Crystal Palace had reportedly been interested in a deal to sign Said Benrahma according to the Evening Standard.

But Roy Hodgson has revealed in a recent press conference that their interest in the Brentford winger is dependent on the Bees’ valuation of the player, before insisting that a striker is their priority before a midfielder.

“Not something we have discussed at great length, our interest is dependent on the price. It is not our priority, we’re still looking to get another striker in, that is the priority.”