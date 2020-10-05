Championship transfer round-up: Nottingham Forest, Derby, QPR, Watford, Huddersfield, Sheff Wed feature

We’ve reached Deadline Day for clubs in England to sign players from abroad, as they look to add to their squad for the 2020/21 campaign.

It’s been a busy summer transfer window already, but a number of clubs clearly aren’t content with their current options heading forward.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours in the Championship as we head towards the 11pm deadline on Monday evening.

Derby County set to sign forward

Derby County are set to sign West Brom forward Charlie Austin according to The Sun’s Tom Barclay.

Austin struggled for consistent game time with the Baggies last season, as they won promotion into the Premier League under the management of Slaven Bilic.

It’s been a similar story this term, with Austin making just two EFL Cup appearances for West Brom.

Nottingham Forest dealt blow in pursuit of striker

Nottingham Forest were reportedly keen on signing Darmstadt forward Serdar Dursun according to the Daily Mirror (5th October, page 43).

But Hessenschau have now reported that Dursun is set to stay with Darmstadt until January at least, which will be a frustrating update for the Reds.

The 28-year-old scored 19 goals in 36 appearances last season for the German side, and has previously been attracting interest from local rivals Derby County.

Winger poised to sign for Forest

Nottingham Forest are also believed to be edging closer to signing Kamil Grosicki on loan.

Grosicki will sign for Greek giants Olympiacos, before being loaned to Sabri Lamouchi’s side for the 2020/21 season according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Huddersfield Town keen on Leeds midfielder

Huddersfield Town are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United youngster Robbie Gotts according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

Gotts only made two appearances for Leeds’ first-team last season as they won promotion into the Premier League, and is likely to struggle for minutes this term in the top-flight.

Hull City, Swindon Town and Sunderland are also believed to be keen on signing the youngster on loan.

Bristol City midfielder linked with French move

Bristol City midfielder Han-Noah Massengo has emerged as a surprise transfer target for French side Brest according to Letelegramme.

It remains to be seen as to whether a formal bid has been made for the Robins youngster though, as we edge closer to the 11pm deadline.

QPR beat Terriers in race to sign former Arsenal man

QPR have reportedly beaten Huddersfield Town in the race to sign Chris Willock.

Daily Mail journalist Adrian Kajumba has revealed that the deal has been completed, with Willock set to sign a three-year deal, with the transfer just awaiting official confirmation.

Watford star set for Deadline Day departure

Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu is set to join Italian side Udinese on a permanent deal according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Spaniard hasn’t made a single appearance for the Hornets this season, but was one of the few players to come out of the 2019/20 season with credit to their name, despite the club being relegated from the Premier League.

Sheffield Wednesday keen on deal for free-agent

Sheffield Wednesday have joined QPR in the race to sign Andre Green according to The Sun on Sunday (4th October, page 59).

Green has been a free-agent since leaving Aston Villa in the summer, and spent last year’s league campaign on loan with both Preston North End and Charlton Athletic.

Reading edge closer to signing European talent

Reading are set to sign FC Porto full-back Tomas Esteves on a season-long loan deal according to Berkshire Live.

Esteves had previously been attracting interest from Wolves earlier in the summer transfer window, and it would certainly be considered as somewhat of a coup for the Championship side to land a player of his quality in the summer transfer window.

Bournemouth reject offer for forward

AFC Bournemouth have rejected a bid from Italian side Torino for Josh King according to The Athletic.

The forward has been attracting interest from a number of clubs this summer, but the Cherries are seemingly keen to keep him with them, unless their valuation has been matched by any interested parties.

Barnsley full-back heading for Oakwell exit

Barnsley completed a deal to sign Kilian Ludewig on a season-long loan deal from Red Bull Salzburg, but he could now be heading elsewhere.

Sky Sports Germany have revealed that the full-back has arrived at Schalke ahead of a move to the German side, which might come as a surprise to plenty of Barnsley supporters.