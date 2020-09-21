Championship transfer round-up: Nottingham Forest, Derby, Birmingham, Millwall, QPR, Stoke feature

It was another interesting weekend of results in the Championship, with some surprise early leaders in the race for promotion.

Reading lead the way at the top of the second-tier standings, whilst the likes of Nottingham Forest and Derby County are struggling early into this year’s campaign.

But clubs have still got plenty of time to get new faces through the door, as they look to strengthen their squads before the summer transfer window closes.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours involving Championship clubs.

Nottingham Forest in talks with defender

Nottingham Forest had been in talks with Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna according to The Telegraph’s John Percy, with it now being claimed by Sky Sports News that a medical is under way over a deal for the 23-year-old.

McKenna has been a regular for the Scottish club over the years, and will link up with Sabri Lamouchi’s side before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion.

Everton enter race to sign defender

Everton have entered the race to sign Brentford full-back Rico Henry according to The Mirror (print edition).

Henry was hugely impressive for the Bees last season as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League after a defeat to Fulham in the play-off final at Wembley.

Arsenal could make new bid for Brentford man

Arsenal could make a fresh approach for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya according to Goal.

The Gunners are looking for a replacement for Emiliano Martínez who left the club in favour of a move to Aston Villa, which means that they have targeted Raya as his potential replacement this season.

Birmingham City set to sign midfielder

The Blues are set to confirm the signing of former Athletic Bilbao midfielder Mikel San Jose according to Birmingham Live.

San Jose made 397 appearances for the Spanish giants, but is currently a free-agent after leaving the club when his contract expired at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Millwall remain keen on signing familiar face

Millwall remain hopeful of signing Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby on loan according to London News Online.

The midfielder spent part of the 2019/20 season on loan with the Lions, but hasn’t featured in Brighton’s opening two league matches this season since returning to the Seagulls squad.

QPR and Middlesbrough locked in transfer tussle

QPR and Middlesbrough have reportedly registered their interest in signing AFC Wimbledon left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker according to TEAMtalk.

The full-back has seemingly made a good impression on the Championship duo, after some strong performances for AFC Wimbledon in League One.

Ibe set for Derby County medical

Jordon Ibe is set to undergo a medical with Derby County ahead of a move to Phillip Cocu’s side according to the Daily Mail.

Ibe has been a free-agent since leaving AFC Bournemouth in the summer, and will be hoping he can make a similar impact to that of what he made in a loan spell with the Rams in the 2014/15 season.

Butland linked with swap deal

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland has been linked with a move to Southampton according to StokeonTrentLive.

It is claimed that Angus Gunn could head to Michael O’Neill’s side in a potential swap deal, although it remains to be seen as to whether a formal offer has been made for his services at this moment in time.

Reading set to beat Celtic and Rangers to sign midfielder

Reading have reportedly won the race to sign Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme according to Spanish media outlet Marca.

Riquelme has been on trial with the Royals in recent weeks, and will be hoping that he can make an instant impact with his new side, who currently sit top of the Championship table.

Norwich City eyeing move for Huddersfield Town midfielder

The Canaries are targeting a move for midfielder Alex Pritchard according to TEAMtalk.

Pritchard spent a season with Norwich earlier in his career before moving to the Terriers, but has seemingly made a good impression on his former club.