Championship transfer round-up: Nottingham Forest, Blackburn, Birmingham, Millwall, Derby, Stoke feature

It’s been another busy day in the Championship, with a number of rumours circulating about potential incomings and outgoings in the second-tier.

The transfer window isn’t due to close until October, but clubs are clearly eager to make changes to their squads at the earliest of opportunities.

We take a look at the latest rumours which have caught the headlines in the Championship over the last day.

Stoke City forward set for temporary departure

Stoke forward Benik Afobe is set to move to Turkish side Trabzonspor on loan until the end of the 2020/21 season according to The Sun’s Justin Allen.

Afobe spent last year’s campaign on loan with Bristol City, but struggled to make a notable impact, with injuries restricting his game time at Ashton Gate.

Birmingham in talks over deal for striker

Birmingham are reportedly in talks with League One side Ipswich Town for Kayden Jackson according to Football Insider.

It is claimed that a potential deal could be worth £2.5million, although it remains to be seen as to what stage of negotiations both teams are at.

Watford man linked with French move

Watford forward Luis Suarez has emerged as a potential transfer target for French side Marseille according to the Watford Observer.

But it is believed that the Hornets aren’t willing to sell the striker anytime soon, although they could have their resolve tested by a bid for his services.

Defender edging closer to Blackburn Rovers move

Blackburn Rovers are believed to be closing-in on a deal to sign Daniel Ayala.

The Spaniard has been a free-agent since his contract with Championship side Middlesbrough expired at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported that the deal between both parties ‘should get done’.

Championship duo eyeing move for Nottingham Forest midfielder

The Mirror have reported that Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates has emerged as a transfer target for both Millwall and Middlesbrough before the summer transfer window closes.

Yates’ unlikely to be guaranteed regular game time with Sabri Lamouchi’s side this term, and it seems as though he could have a decision to make over his future at the City Ground.

Derby County set to sign winger

Derby County are set to sign Jordon Ibe on a permanent deal according to Football Insider.

It is claimed that the former AFC Bournemouth winger is set to undergo a medical with the Rams, which will be his second spell with the club, after spending the 2014/15 season on loan with Derby.

Preston North End reject new bid for defender

Preston have rejected a second bid from AFC Bournemouth for defender Ben Davies according to the Sunday Mirror (via Lancashire Live).

It is claimed that the bid was in the region of £5million, with the Lilywhites believed to be holding out for a fee of £10million for the 25-year-old.

Burnley targeting move for Watford player

Burnley are faced with considerable interest from West Ham United for defender James Tarowski according to Sky Sports, but the Clarets seemingly have an alternative lined up if Tarowski is to depart.

Sky Sports have reported that Watford defender Craig Dawson is on their transfer radar, with the defender catching the eye with some impressive performances last term for the Hornets whilst they were in the Premier League.

Birmingham City set sights on midfielder

Birmingham City are reportedly keeping an eye on midfielder Oriol Soldevila, who is currently a free-agent.

Soldevila had previously been on the books with Spanish giants Barcelona, but was released at the end of his contract in the summer.

The Blues have taken him on trial with the Under-23s team according to We Are Birmingham.