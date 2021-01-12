Championship transfer round-up: Middlesbrough men wanted, Ben Whiteman latest as Nottingham Forest and QPR linger, Stoke’s defender pursuit

The Sky Bet Championship rumour mill is in full flow and there are plenty of stories and claims to run the rule over at the moment.

Certainly, there will be plenty of deals made between now and the deadline, even in the current climate, so let’s take a look at some of the stories doing the rounds today…

Everton and Newcastle eye Middlesbrough swoops

As per Teamtalk, both Newcastle United and Everton remain keen on Djed Spence this month.

Middlesbrough are eager to keep hold of the full-back given the quality and potential he has but the Premier League pair are thought to be monitoring things at the moment.

Everton are also apparently interested in Boro’s Marcus Tavernier, according to the same outlet.

Brentford interested in Callum Styles

Callum Styles has enjoyed a fine campaign for Barsnley in his wing-back role and it looks as though Brentford are keen on him.

As per Leon Wobschall, the Tykes’ star is of interest to the Bees but with a contract running at Oakwell until 2023, he won’t be that easy to bring to Griffin Park.

Blackburn set to miss out on Harry Pickering

Pickering had looked as though he would be heading to Blackburn Rovers but it appears that there has been a twist in this particular transfer tale.

Early reports were that Blackburn were ready to pay a six-figure some for the Crewe star but developments since have suggested further add-ons and clauses are set to price Rovers out, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Rhys Norrington-Davies set to sign for Stoke City

Rhys Norrington-Davies would appear to be on the verge of signing for Stoke City, with Football Insider reporting the Potters have beaten West Brom and Burnley to the loan signing of the Sheffield United man.

The youngster is a player of obvious talent but the Blades felt he needed to be recalled from his spell at Luton and sent elsewhere.

He’ll be eager to prove himself at Stoke.

Ben Whiteman battle continues

Preston North End have seen a £1.5m bid for Ben Whiteman rejected by Doncaster Rovers, according to Football Insider.

The midfielder has had a fine season for the League One club and QPR and Nottingham Forest are also apparently keen on getting him in.

Clearly, though, they’ll have to offer more than Preston did if they are to twist Donny’s arm.

Cardiff City fail with £250k Perry Ng offer

Finally, Cardiff City have seen a £250k bid turned down by Crewe Alexandra for Perry Ng.

Sky Sports’ transfer centre (09:05) has revealed that the Bluebirds made the six-figure offer for the full-back but that the Railwaymen have rebuffed them.

A player of real talent and one that should get even better, you can see why Crewe might be holding out for a bit more than that.