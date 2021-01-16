Championship transfer round-up: Loan exit set at Birmingham, QPR to lose attacker, Middlesbrough man’s future update

We’re halfway through the January transfer window and you sense that there’s still plenty more speculation and deals on the horizon before the deadline.

With that in mind, then, here’s the latest transfer round-up concerning all things Sky Bet Championship…

Dan Crowley set for Birmingham exit

Dan Crowley is set for a temporary exit from Birmingham City this month as he looks to join up with Hull City on loan in League One.

The midfielder has struggled to get game-time under Aitor Karanka and the Spaniard has been openly admitting he’d like to get Crowley more minutes if he can.

It’s expected the Tigers will announce it in the coming days.

Bright Osayi-Samuel set for Turkey switch

Sky reporter Kaveh Solhekol has confirmed that Bright Osayi-Samuel has agreed to join Fenerbahce, bringing his time at QPR to an end in the summer.

His contract and future has been the topic of great discussion this season and it looks as though he has decided to see out this season in W12 before moving to Turkey.

Wayne Rooney explains Jack Marriott Sheffield Wednesday stay

Jack Marriott is set to stay at Sheffield Wednesday for the remainder of the season on loan from Derby County in a bit of a surprise move.

Wayne Rooney has explained things, however, by saying:

“I felt the way I want to move forward, it was best for Jack to go back to Sheffield Wednesday.

“He is fit and he has been back training for two or three weeks now.

“Again, he is a good player but in terms of how I see this club moving forward I felt it was better to focus on other players and let Jack go and play because I couldn’t guarantee him playing here.”

Gyokeres signs for Coventry

Viktor Gy0keres has signed for Coventry City.

The attacker struggled to get into the Swansea team on loan from Brighton for the first-half of this season and so will now try his luck with the Sky Blues.

Certainly, the Seagulls will be hoping he gets more game time there.

Patrick Roberts update

Finally, Neil Warnock has offered the latest on Patrick Roberts and his future, saying that nothing is particularly certain at the moment.

He explained, via the Hartlepool Mail:

“I’ve had loads of talks with Patrick so we will have to see what develops.

“He’s our player until the end of the season, there’s no call back unless all parties agree to it so it’s one of those things. We’ll see what happens in the next couple of weeks.”