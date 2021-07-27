Championship transfer round-up: Fulham, West Brom, Nottingham Forest, Birmingham City all feature

It’s been another busy week in the Championship, with clubs looking to add to their squads ahead of the 2021/22 campaign being set to get underway in under two weeks time.

Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United will be looking to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, following their relegation from the top-flight last term.

Whilst Hull City, Peterborough United and Blackpool will be hoping they can avoid relegation back into League One, after some strong showings last term.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours coming out of clubs in the second-tier from the last week, as we edge closer to the new season getting underway.

Forest launch second bid for defender

Nottingham Forest have made their second offer for Derby County defender Lee Buchanan, but it has been rejected by Wayne Rooney’s side, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Celtic are reportedly interested in a deal to sign the full-back, but Forest are evidently keen to get a deal over the line to sign the Rams youngster.

West Brom set sights on familiar face

West Brom are reportedly looking to re-sign defensive midfielder Okay Yokuslu from Celta Vigo, according to Spanish news outlet AS.

He made 16 appearances for the club during the 2020/21 season, and has seemingly made a good impression in his time at the Hawthorns.

The Baggies will be looking to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking next term, whilst under the management of Valerien Ismael.

Birmingham youngster departs

Birmingham youngster Ryan Stirk has signed for League Two side Mansfield Town on a season-long loan deal ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

It’ll be the midfielder’s first loan spell of his senior career, and he’ll be hoping he can make a positive impact with his new club at the earliest of opportunities.

Bournemouth sign Leeds talent

Bournemouth have completed a deal to sign Leeds United youngster Leif Davis on a season-long loan. Davis has made 14 appearances in total for the Whites’ first-team, but has found regular game time hard to come by in the last year.

The full-back will be looking to force his way into the Bournemouth starting XI relatively quickly, especially now that Diego Rico has left the Vitality Stadium in favour of a move to Real Sociedad this summer.

Middlesbrough defender wanted by Premier League trio

Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence is reportedly a transfer target for West Ham United, Everton and Norwich City this summer, according to The Telegraph.

The 20-year-old made 40 appearances for Neil Warnock’s side last season, as they finished tenth in the Championship table, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Boro can keep hold of Spence ahead of the new league campaign.

French side eyeing loan swoop for Fulham defender

Bordeaux have reportedly launched a bid to sign Fulham defender Antonee Robinson on loan, according to BFMRMC Sport.

Robinson made 32 appearances in all competitions for the Cottagers last season, as they were relegated from the Premier League, whilst under the management of Scott Parker.

Manchester City and Wolves have reportedly been interested in a deal to sign Robinson permanently, and it remains to be seen as to whether Fulham will entertain any offers for the left-back.

Huddersfield set to sign 24-year-old on loan

The Terriers are set to sign Norwich City’s Danel Sinani on a season-long loan deal, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

A new report claims that Sinani is undergoing a medical with Carlos Corberan’s side ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, as he looks to strengthen his options this summer.

Barnsley man set to depart

Barnsley forward Conor Chaplin is set to sign for Ipswich Town, with Football Insider reporting that a deal has been agreed after a breakthrough in talks between both parties involved.

The former Portsmouth man made 39 appearances in all competitions for the Tykes last season, as they narrowly missed out on promotion after a defeat to Swansea City in their play-off semi-final.

Stoke City forward set for exit

Stoke City forward Sam Vokes is reportedly in advanced talks with League One side Wycombe Wanderers, according to Football Insider.

The 31-year-old has found game time hard to come by in recent seasons with the Potters, and will be hoping he can make a positive impact with the Chairboys, who have recently been relegated back into the third-tier of English football.

Blackburn rivalling West Brom for midfielder

Blackburn are locked in a transfer tussle with West Brom to a potential deal for former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Adam Reach, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Reach is currently training with the Baggies, although it remains to be seen as to where his future lies at this moment in time, having not signed a new contract with Sheffield Wednesday, after they were relegated from the Championship last term.