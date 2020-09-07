Championship transfer round-up: Derby, Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich City and Brentford feature

It’s been another busy weekend with transfer rumours circulating in the Championship, as clubs look to add to their squad ahead of the new season.

Watford take on Middlesbrough in the season opener at Vicarage Road on Friday evening, with the Hornets looking to pick up three points in their first match back in the Championship.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours in the Championship ahead of the opening weekend of fixtures.

Middlesbrough goalkeeper heading for the exit door?

Aynsley Pears was Middlesbrough’s first-choice goalkeeper for much of last year’s campaign, but the Daily Mail have claimed that he is being allowed to leave the club.

Pears has one year remaining on his contract with Boro, and has previously attracted interest from Blackburn Rovers.

Leicester City enter race to sign Brentford man

Leicester City have registered their interest in signing Brentford defender Rico Henry according to Leicestershire Live.

Henry played a key role for the Bees last season, and was a regular as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League, after a defeat to Fulham in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Sheffield Wednesday eyeing move for familiar face

Sheffield Wednesday have been short on options in attack during pre-season, with both Steven Fletcher and Atdhe Nuhiu leaving the club.

But Yorkshire Live have reported that the Owls are looking at bringing Nuhiu back to the club, with talks being held between both parties.

Derby County pair set to depart

Derby are set to sell both Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle to Sheffield United for a combined fee in the region of £11million according to the Daily Mail.

The pair were both regulars for Phillip Cocu’s side last season, as the Rams missed out on a top-six finish in the Championship.

West Ham want AFC Bournemouth defender

West Ham are reportedly keen on signing Bournemouth defender Adam Smith according to The Telegraph.

Smith featured heavily for the Cherries in the Premier League last season, but his efforts were unable to stop them from being relegated into the Championship.

Watford tracking former Sheffield Wednesday man

Watford are believed to be interested in signing former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sam Hutchinson according to the Daily Mail.

Hutchinson left the Owls at the end of the 2019/20 season, having struggled for consistent game time with Garry Monk’s side last term.

Norwich City man edges closer to Carrow Road exit

Jamal Lewis was one of the few Norwich City players to come away with any credit to their name, in what was a forgetful season in the Premier League last season.

Sky Sports have reported that Newcastle United have had a bid accepted for the full-back, who is set for a move to St James’ Park in the near future.

Reading forward linked with League One move

Reading forward Marc McNulty is wanted by League One side Gillingham according to Berkshire Live.

The Scotsman has struggled for consistent game time with the Royals in recent years, and spent last year’s campaign on loan with both Sunderland and Hibernian.

Birmingham keen on loan deal for Premier League forward

Birmingham are reportedly keen on signing Scott Hogan on loan from Aston Villa ahead of the 2020/21 league campaign.

Hogan spent the second-half of last season on loan with the Blues, and scored seven goals in 18 appearances for the club as they finished 20th in the Championship.

West Brom in advanced talks with Huddersfield Town striker

Football Insider have reported that West Brom are in advanced talks with Huddersfield Town’s Karlan Grant.

It is also claimed that any potential fee could be worth in the region of £16million, although it remains to be seen as to whether any further progress has been made over this deal.