Championship transfer round-up: Derby, Reading, Middlesbrough, Watford, Birmingham all feature

It’s been another busy day in the Championship, with teams looking to add to their squads at the earliest of opportunities.

We’ve already seen clubs conducting their transfer business early, but after seeing their sides in competitive action in the second-tier recently, some managers are keen to add to their teams to strengthen their options.

We take a look through the latest transfer rumours involving clubs in the Championship.

Reading eyeing move for Liverpool defender

Reading are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips according to journalist Courtney Friday.

It remains to be seen as to whether any potential deal would be a permanent or loan one, but Liverpool will surely be looking to find Phillips regular minutes, with game time likely to be limited with the Reds’ first-team this season.

QPR defender set for loan move

QPR youngster Joe Gubbins is set to leave the club on loan before the summer transfer window closes according to West London Sport.

It is claimed that the youngster is already attracting interest from other clubs, as they look to add to their squads for the 2020/21 campaign.

Birmingham edge closer to signing forward

Birmingham City have had a breakthrough in their negotiations to sign Aston Villa forward Scott Hogan according to Football Insider.

Hogan spent last year’s campaign on loan with the Blues, and has entered talks with the club once again over a deal for the 2020/21 season.

Watford forward linked with European move

Watford striker Danny Welbeck has emerged as a transfer target for Turkish sides Besiktas and Fenerbahce according to Football Insider.

The Hornets are likely to be looking at trimming the wage bill as they adjust to life back in the Championship this term.

Welbeck made 20 appearances for Watford last season, and it appears as though his relatively strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

Middlesbrough set to sign former Arsenal man

Middlesbrough are set to sign Chuba Akpom from Greek side PAOK according to ON Sports.

Akpom has previously been on the books with Arsenal, but is set to sign for Neil Warnock’s side to bolster their options for the 2020/21 season.

Rotherham edge closer to signing Leicester City forward

Rotherham are set to sign Leicester City youngster George Hirst on loan for the 2020/21 campaign, according to Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett.

The Foxes are reportedly keen to find Hirst regular game time this term, with first-team opportunities likely to be limited.

West Brom forward remains a target for Championship duo

West Brom forward Kenneth Zohore remains a transfer target for both Derby County and Middlesbrough according to The Northern Echo.

The striker is highly unlikely to get the regular game time he’ll be wanting this season, and will be eager to find minutes at a new club before the summer transfer window closes in October.

Bournemouth close-in on deal to sign Spurs defender

AFC Bournemouth are finalising a deal to sign Spurs defender Cameron Carter-Vickers according to TEAMtalk.

The defender spent last year’s campaign on loan with Stoke City and Luton Town, and has clearly made a good impression with the Cherries.

Bournemouth will have been eager to find a suitable replacement for Nathan Ake, and they could have that in signing Carter-Vickers permanently.

Derby County complete deal to sign winger

Derby County have completed the signing of Kamil Jozwiak from Polish side Lech Poznan on a four-year deal.

The Rams were beaten on their opening league match of the season by Reading, and Phillip Cocu was evidently keen to add attacking depth to his squad.