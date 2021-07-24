Championship transfer round-up: Cherries join goalkeeper chase, Forest set valuation, Middlesbrough move for Cardiff defender

The EFL Championship season kicks off in a mere two weeks time, and the remaining days before the first ball is kicked will continue to be centred around the increasingly-gripping transfer window.

A high number of second tier clubs are coming to the concluding stages of their summer business, whilst others are just kicking into gear now.

Clubs are well underway with their pre-season fixture schedules, providing these sides with an opportunity to outline where they remain weak and then to use this information to delve into the transfer market with.

The common theme of this summer – and perhaps last summer could also be included – is that the free market has been a vital part of the majority of Championship clubs’ summer thus far.

However, with most free-agents now signed up, it seems the chequebooks are noting coming into play.

Here, we look through some of the biggest development in Championship related transfer news…

Bournemouth join chase for Burnley goalkeeper

Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of Bailey Peacock-Farrell has not been a quiet one, and after seemingly emerging as prime suitors as a result of Birmingham nearing a deal for Matija Sarkic, they have now been hit with a second blow as another Championship side have expressed an interest.

Bournemouth have now joined the race for the young Burnley goalkeeper, as per a report from Mail Online.

The Cherries had agreed a deal to bring in Freddie Woodman for the season, but an injury to the Premier League club’s first-choice halted the deal.

Burnley were after suitors from the Championship, according to The Athletic, but Wednesday were still very interested.

Blackpool’s Jordan Gabriel pursuit

Blackpool’s pursuit of Nottingham Forest right-back Jordan Gabriel has been handed a major boost, with James Nursey of the Mirror reporting that The Reds are looking for £300,000 for the 22-year-old.

Gabriel spent the 2020/21 campaign with The Seasiders, helping the club to promotion to the second tier.

Alan Nixon reported yesterday that Blackpool had submitted a bid for the young defender, but the play-off winners will also compete with Sunderland for his signature, as reported by Football Insider.

Middlesbrough Submit bid for Cardiff defender

Middlesbrough have submitted an opening bid for Cardiff centre-back Ciaron Brown, as first reported in an FLW exclusive.

The 23-year-old saw a lot more minutes as last season progressed and is a full Northern Ireland international, featuring three times for the national side.

Negotiations are continuing around a possible deal but nothing has been struck as of yet.

Forest see third bids rejected for Dutch forward

Nottingham Forest have now seen three bids rejected for Fortuna Sittard striker Zian Flemming, as confirmed by Voetbal Primeur.

The 22-year-old scored 15 times in 35 appearances last season for the Dutch club and Forest have not kept their pursuit quiet.

Chris Hughton’s side have even offered players as part of any deal for Flemming, with the likes of Gaetan Bong, Carl Jenkinson and Harry Arter, all part of proposed deals.

West Brom set to offer Johnstone new contract

West Brom are expected to offer Sam Johnstone a new contract at the end of the summer if he remains an Albion player, according to The Athletic.

West Ham and Arsenal have been in pursuit for the 28-year-old, but no agreement has been agreed as of yet.

West Ham placed an opening bid of £6 million and have since came back with a second bid of £11 million, according to Football Insider.

The Athletic’s report states that The Baggies are not so confident that the shot-stopper would sign the proposed contract that they are expected to compile.

West Brom and David McGoldrick latest

It emerged this morning that West Brom were interested in bringing David McGoldrick to the Hawthorns, as per a report from Football insider.

The Baggies are in a position where they are trying bolster their attacking options for an important campaign back in the Championship.

However, Express and Star journalist Joseph Masi has played down those McGoldrick reports, suggesting that there was nothing in them.

