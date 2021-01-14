Championship transfer round-up: Britt Assombalonga latest, Derby make player decision, Rangers chasing 23-y/o

The January transfer window is always a crucial period in the Championship, and it’s no different this season.

For those at the bottom, it’s about finding the right recruits to get you out of trouble, whilst those competing for promotion know the difference one or two signings can make. Of course, you also need to keep your star men.

Given the current climate, this window had unsurprisingly started slowly, but it’s picking up pace now.

Here we give you a round-up of the latest news…

Middlesbrough to consider Assombalonga offers

Britt Assombalonga’s contract with Middlesbrough is up in the summer, but he could secure an exit this month.

It has been reported in the Mirror that Boro are willing to shift the 28-year-old in the next few weeks instead of losing him on a free, even though they are chasing promotion.

The update adds there is interest from Championship clubs as well as from Turkey for the striker.

Swansea City closing in on Hamer capture

An injury to Steven Benda in training has forced Swansea to look for a new keeper, and they are poised to complete the signing of Ben Hamer from Huddersfield.

The 33-year-old will be backup to Freddie Woodman for the remainder of the season as Steve Cooper’s side try to return to the Premier League.

Derby make Jack Marriott call

Derby County have decided against recalling Jack Marriott from his loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday.

The striker picked up a calf injury earlier in the season for the Owls, and had spent the last few weeks training with the Rams so Wayne Rooney could make a decision on his future.

And, they aren’t bringing him back, so Marriott will line up for the Yorkshire side until May.

David Davis leaves Birmingham City

Birmingham City confirmed that midfielder David Davis had left the club after six-and-a-half years.

The 29-year-old was way down the pecking order since Aitor Karanka was appointed at St. Andrew’s, so a departure this month did feel inevitable.

QPR seal deal for defender

Mark Warburton has been very active in the transfer window this month, with Charlie Austin securing a high-profile return to the R’s.

Another signing followed, as the Londoners brought in Jordy de Wijs, with the defender joining on an initial loan from Hull City.

Derby exits on the cards

Ongoing issues with Derby County’s takeover has left the club in a tough position, so they need to shift a few players out.

Defender Mike te Wierik, who has failed to impress since joining ahead of this season, is poised to return to Holland, which is a deal that will please Rams fans.

More worryingly, Sky Sports have suggested that talented teenager Kaide Gordon will depart before the window shuts, with Manchester United and Liverpool known to be admirers.

Rangers plot move for Coventry star

Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers are keen on Coventry’s Gustavo Hamer after his impressive displays since arriving in England.

The former Zwolle man has been a standout player for the Sky Blues, scoring four goals and shining with his all-action displays.

At 23, Hamer is considered one for the future, so the Gers might not step up their interest in the player until the summer.