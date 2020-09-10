Championship transfer round-up: Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Derby all feature

It’s been another hectic day in the transfer window, as clubs in the Championship look to make the necessary additions to their squad ahead of the new season.

Watford and Middlesbrough get the 2020/21 league campaign under way on Friday evening at Vicarage Road, with the Hornets looking to pick up a win in their first game back in the second-tier.

But clubs will still have time to add to their squads, with the transfer window not set to close until October.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours from another day in the Championship.

Grant keen on West Brom move

Huddersfield Town forward Karlan Grant is reportedly keen on a move to West Brom before the transfer window closes according to the Daily Mail.

But it is also claimed that the Baggies aren’t willing to match Huddersfield’s £15million valuation of the striker.

Sanogo set for Middlesbrough move

Yaya Sanogo is set to sign for Middlesbrough ahead of the 2020/21 season according to Football Insider.

The former Arsenal forward is currently a free-agent after leaving French side Toulouse in the summer of 2020, and will be hoping he can hit the ground running with Neil Warnock’s side.

Birmingham register interest in goalkeeper

Birmingham City are reportedly edging closer to completing a deal to sign Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge according to BBC Sport.

It is also claimed that Etheridge is set for a medical with the Blues, and he’ll be keen to force his way into the starting XI at the earliest of opportunities.

Nottingham Forest set to miss out on Ioannou

Forest had previously been interested in a deal for Nicholas Ioannou according to Sky Sports News.

But the APOEL defender is reportedly set to sign for German side Arminia Bielefeld, and Sabri Lamouchi will have to turn his attentions to other options in the summer transfer window.

Bristol City targeting move for full-back

Bristol City are keen on signing Cardiff City defender Gregg Cunningham according to Football Insider.

Cunningham struggled for regular game time with the Bluebirds last season in the Championship, and has emerged as a potential target for the Robins, as they look to challenge for promotion into the Premier League this season.

Derby County set to sign Wigan defender

Derby County are set to sign Wigan Athletic defender Nathan Byrne according to The Telegraph’s John Percy.

Wigan have had a number of players leave the club as their financial problems continue since being relegated last season, and Byrne is reportedly set for a medical with Phillip Cocu’s side.

Swansea plotting transfer swoop for Liverpool forward

Swansea could be set to loan Rhian Brewster for the upcoming season according to the Daily Star.

It is also claimed that a number of Premier League teams are stalling on bids for the Liverpool striker, who looks set to leave the club on loan in the near future.

Middlesbrough make offer for League One midfielder

Middlesbrough have made a formal offer for Wigan Athletic midfielder Sam Morsy according to Football Insider.

Morsy was a rare bright spark for the Latics last season, but was unable to stop them from being relegated into League One after entering administration.

Nottingham Forest want European defender

Sabri Lamouchi’s side are keen on a deal to sign LB Chateauroux defender Christopher Operi according to Gerasimos Manolidis.

He can operate at both left-back or left-wing, and it won’t come as a surprise to see Forest looking to add strength in depth to their defensive options, with Matty Cash recently leaving the club in favour of a move to Aston Villa.

Birmingham City given hope in striker chase

Aston Villa are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Scott Hogan ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Hogan spent some of last year’s league campaign on loan with Birmingham City, and the Blues have previously been interested in signing him up ahead of the new season.