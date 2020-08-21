Championship transfer opportunity opens up for Nottingham Forest man

Coventry City are interested in signing Tyler Walker from Nottingham Forest, as Mark Robins looks to shape his squad ahead of a return to the Championship.

Robins, of course, led the Sky Blues to promotion in League One last season, with the Championship season just around the corner.

As per reports from Evening Express (Press Association), there’s an interest from the Sky Blues in Nottingham Forest’s young striker, Walker.

A loan deal for the 23-year-old would be the preferred deal for Coventry, with Robins tracking Walker over a number of years.

Walker has found himself down the pecking order at Forest due to Lewis Grabban’s fine form, whilst Lyle Taylor is now on the books and pushing the Forest youngster further out of the picture.

For Forest in the Championship last season, Walker scored once in seven appearances for Sabri Lamouchi’s side, but his form on loan with Lincoln City prior to a recall was impressive.

Walker scored 14 goals in 29 appearances for the Imps, registering three assists in League One.

Over the course of his short career, Walker has also been excellent in League Two, scoring 22 goals in 46 appearances for Mansfield on 2018/19.

The Verdict

This would be a good move for Walker.

He’s cracked League Two and League One, with a step into the Championship the natural route of progression.

Is a chance going to come at Forest with Grabban and Taylor there? You’d suspect not, so a move to Coventry could be very good for the player.

In terms of the Sky Blues, Walker could score the goals to keep them up.

Thoughts? Let us know!