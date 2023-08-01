Highlights West Ham United are not willing to pay more than £25m for James Ward-Prowse, potentially ending their pursuit of the midfielder.

Luton Town is on the verge of signing goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski from Blackburn Rovers in a £2.5m deal.

Southampton has cooled their interest in signing Ross Stewart from Sunderland, with other clubs now in the race for the striker who has just one year left on his contract.

Plenty of big names in the EFL have been linked with moves away in recent days.

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes may have already returned to the Premier League following their time at Leicester City - but there are still some eye-catching players that look set to be playing Championship football during the upcoming season, as things stand.

Romeo Lavia, Che Adams, Wilfried Gnonto and other big stars could all take to the field this weekend - and the likes of Lavia and Adams only have a few days to go until their Southampton side makes the trip to South Yorkshire to face Sheffield Wednesday on the opening night.

Plenty can happen between now and then though - and we take a look at some of the latest Championship transfer news headlines.

What's the latest on West Ham's pursuit of James Ward-Prowse?

It previously looked as though West Ham United were going to continue chasing James Ward-Prowse until they managed to seal a deal for him.

They should have the money to secure an agreement for him following Declan Rice's £105m departure, but David Moyes' side aren't willing to pay more than £25m for him at this stage.

That's according to The Guardian, who believe the Irons are prepared to walk away from negotiations and focus on other targets if they can't reach a compromise with the Saints.

The South Coast side value him at £40m, which comes as no surprise considering he still has three years left on his contract at St Mary's and with that, Russell Martin's side are under no major pressure to sell him unless he tries to force an exit.

Luton Town closing in on Thomas Kaminski deal

Luton are close to completing a £2.5m deal for Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, according to Alan Nixon.

Following their failure to get a deal for West Bromwich Albion's Alex Palmer over the line, they have turned to Kaminski and are finally set to add a goalkeeper to their squad.

They still need another one as well as Kamsinki before the window closes, but they will just be glad that they have made a breakthrough in negotiations after Rovers had previously demanded £5m for the shot-stopper.

With Blackburn needing money and the Belgian keeper not guaranteed to be a starter at Ewood Park next term, this is a deal that could be good for all parties.

Which team have cooled their interest in Ross Stewart?

Southampton have cooled their interest in Sunderland talisman Stewart, according to Football Insider.

It previously looked as though they were in a strong position to get this deal over the line, with potential future sales of some of the Saints' key players possibly able to fund a deal for the Scotsman.

But they may not be leading this race anymore, with Middlesbrough, Stoke City, and Scottish Premiership side Rangers also interested in a move for him.

He only has one year left on his contract, so clubs may be able to negotiate a reasonable deal for the Black Cats' star this summer.

AFC Bournemouth closing in on Bristol City's Alex Scott

Bournemouth are close to beating Wolverhampton Wanderers to the signing of Bristol City's Scott, according to Football Insider.

The Cherries are reported to be in advanced talks for the young midfielder, who has two years left on his contract at Ashton Gate.

With his contract situation in mind, this window seemed like the best window to generate as much for the Englishman as possible and Nigel Pearson's side look set to let him make the move to the south.

But Nigel Pearson has once again made it clear that he will cost north of £25 million.