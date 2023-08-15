With James Ward-Prowse officially sealing a move to West Ham United, eyes have now turned to other narratives in the Championship as we enter the final couple of weeks of the transfer window.

The Romeo Lavia saga has dragged on for a long time now but even that appears set to come to an end with the player looking set to make the move to Chelsea.

However, the rumour mill won't be dying down anytime soon with plenty of Championship sides still needing to bring players in as they look to give themselves the best chance of being competitive in the second tier.

We take a look at some of the latest transfer stories to break in the division below.

AFC Bournemouth trigger Tyler Adams' release clause

Bournemouth have agreed to activate Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams' release clause, according to 90min.

The same outlet have revealed that the Cherries are now in talks as they look to secure an agreement with Adams' camp on personal terms.

However, the South Coast side aren't the only team in the race for the United States international, with Liverpool also taking an interest in the player.

After losing out on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea, the Reds need to pursue other targets and Adams is one man that has seemingly appeared on their radar.

What's the latest on Leicester City's pursuit of Cesare Casadei?

John Percy believes Leicester City and Chelsea entered the final stage of talks last night in the former's quest to get a loan deal over the line for Chelsea's Cesare Casadei.

With the Blues managing to get a deal for Caicedo over the line and closing in on Southampton's Romeo Lavia, the Italian's game time at Stamford Bridge could be limited this season if he remains in the English capital.

And Casadei seems to be close to a switch to the King Power Stadium, with a deal close to being agreed if it hasn't been already.

Blackburn Rovers look at Tom McIntyre

Blackburn Rovers have taken a look at Reading centre-back Tom McIntyre, according to Darren Witcoop.

Following the departures of Daniel Ayala and Ash Phillips, Jon Dahl Tomasson is in desperate need of more centre-back options and McIntyre could be one of those, with Rovers potentially having the chance to negotiate a cheap deal for the 24-year-old considering he has less than a year left on his contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

However, a deal isn't believed to be close to being agreed, so it will be interesting to see whether the Lancashire side step up their interest in the former Scotland youth international.

Which side have entered the race for Nathan Tella?

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in a move for Southampton's Nathan Tella, according to the Daily Mail.

The Bundesliga side are keen to replace Moussa Diaby who made a big-money move to Aston Villa - and have seemingly identified Tella as someone who could come in and fill that void.

The Saints will surely be keen to keep hold of the 24-year-old after seeing him shine at Burnley last season, with the Englishman also scoring a brilliant goal on the opening night of the campaign against Sheffield Wednesday.