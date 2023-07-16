The Championship season gets underway in just under three weeks’ time as teams continue their preparations for the opening round of fixtures.

Southampton and Sheffield Wednesday get things started at Hillsborough on 4 August with the newly promoted facing the recently relegated.

The Friday night clash will raise the curtain on a new campaign, with the rest of the 22-teams in the division all kicking-off later in the weekend.

It is set to be a highly competitive year in the second division, with a number of big clubs all entering the league by either relegation or promotion.

The play-off entrants who failed to earn promotion last year will all also be targeting another push for the top six.

Clubs like West Brom, Watford and Norwich City, who all disappointed last campaign will also be looking to improve over the next 12 months.

The transfer window offers everyone the opportunity to strengthen their squads ahead of what should be an exciting season in the Championship.

What is the latest Championship transfer news?

Here we look at the latest transfer headlines surrounding the Championship…

What's the latest on Ross Stewart's future?

Sunderland’s rivals are circling around the future of Ross Stewart amid a contract stand-off between the club and their star striker.

The Scot has just one-year remaining on his current deal, so could be free to leave in 12 months if no agreement is reached.

According to Alan Nixon, Southampton, Middlesbrough and Stoke City are all chasing the signature of the 27-year-old.

Stewart is set to miss the start of the campaign through injury but is still a wanted man after his appearances in the second tier last year.

The striker scored 10 and assisted three from 13 appearances in the Championship last season.

Wolves' pursuit of Alex Scott

Wolves have made a £20 million offer to Bristol City for star midfielder Alex Scott.

According to the Telegraph, Julen Lopetegui is keen on adding the 19-year-old to his ranks this summer.

Wolves have raised up to £80 million in player sales so far this window, so are looking to add some new talent to their squad in an attempt to maintain Premier League competitiveness.

The top flight side have already had an £18 million bid rejected by the Robins earlier this window.

And the Championship side are set to hold out for up to £25 million for Scott before sanctioning any sale.

Leicester City to compete with Burnley for Cole Palmer

New Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has identified Cole Palmer as a potential striking option to bring into the squad this summer.

According to Alan Nixon, the Foxes are keen on signing the young forward on loan for the upcoming campaign.

However, their plans face competition from Burnley with Vincent Kompany also keen on the 21-year-old.

Maresca is hoping his existing relationship with City will help get this deal over the line, but the Belgian also has a link to the club as their former captain.

Chelsea chase Sunderland 'keeper

Chelsea are set to win the race for 14-year-old goalkeeper Toby Bell from Sunderland.

According to Alan Nixon, the Blues have secured a deal for the promising young talent amid interest from Manchester City.

Compensation is set to be determined in a tribunal.