With the transfer window well underway in the Championship, many deals both in terms of incomings and outgoings have been completed.

The window closes in just over three weeks' time, which is bound to only increase speculation and rumours over the future of players in the second tier, particularly those playing for the relegated sides who desire a move back to the top-flight.

Many managers have now seen their players in action in the opening games and will now be looking to finalise their squads ahead of the transfer deadline.

With all three newly-promoted sides surviving in the Premier League, it was Southampton, Leeds United, and Leicester City who suffered the drop into the Championship. Adding three clubs brimming with plenty of talented players that are already the subject of much speculation and not likely to be playing Championship football next season.

The quality of the division is expected to be more competitive than ever, with a host of clubs in the hunt for top-flight football by the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Latest Championship transfer news

Having said that, here, we have rounded up some of the latest transfer news and rumours in the Championship, as we count down to the second round of fixtures this weekend.

West Bromwich Albion chase Bundesliga midfielder

According to Fussball Transfers, West Brom are one of five sides to make a request to Borussia Monchengladbach regarding Danish midfielder Oscar Fraulo.

The Bundesliga club are reported to be considering loaning out the 19-year-old, and the Baggies are in the race to snap him up.

They face competition, though. The likes of Darmstadt, Hannover, Vitesse Arnhem and Brøndby are all said to be keen on acquiring his services, too.

Burnley's interest in Nathan Tella continues

According to Alan Nixon, the Saints are willing to hold onto the Nathan Tella for the campaign ahead, as the club looks to compete for promotion back to the Premier League.

Tella scored 17 and assisted five goals to help Burnley earn an impressive 101 points and win the Championship last season, and Nixon is reporting that they have "been after Tella for some time".

It was previously reported this summer that Southampton are holding out for a fee worth up to £15 million for the winger.

Bournemouth eye double Norwich City swoop

Leeds United were closing on the signing of Max Aarons from Norwich City, but AFC Bournemouth hijacked the move for the 23-year-old, who has agreed a deal to take him to the Cherries, with an initial £7 million fee agreed, per Fabrizio Romano.

However, Bournemouth are also interested in another of Norwich's defenders, according to a report from TEAMtalk the south coast club are eyeing up a second raid of the Canaries for young centre-back Andrew Omobamidele.

The Republic of Ireland international has also reportedly been tracked by Burnley, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest according to the report, and in January a bid of £20 million was turned down for the 21-year-old, according to sporting director Webber.

Southampton lead the race for Flynn Downes ahead of Leeds United and Middlesbrough

According to Football Insider the Saints are leading the way for Downes, after they issued a major update on the midfielder's future at the London Stadium. Any deal would see him reunite with Russell Martin, with Downes featuring 37 times in the Championship under the 37-year-old during the 2021/22 season.

As per their report, Leeds United, Southampton, Middlesbrough, and Premier League side Crystal Palace are all keen on the 24-year-old.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic Downes is expected to go the other way in a deal which will take James Ward-Prowse to the Hammers. Ornstein reports that Downes is in discussions over a season-long loan deal to St. Mary's.