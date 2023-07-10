Championship teams have less than a month to strengthen their squads before the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

This looks set to be a tough campaign for most second-tier sides, with Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton all having capable managers in place that will want to guide their teams to promotion at the first time of asking.

Middlesbrough are also looking extremely strong after managing to get six senior signings over the line, with Seny Dieng their latest addition as they look to put last season's play-off semi-final disappointment behind them.

They are just one of many teams who have been very busy in the transfer market in recent times and sticking to a similar theme, we have taken a look at the latest second-tier transfer news bites.

How much are Sunderland willing to pay for Everton's Tom Cannon?

20-year-old Cannon is reportedly on the radar of Sunderland, Luton Town, and former club Preston North End, according to Alan Nixon.

The same journalist believes others are in the race - but they may need to move quickly if they want to lure the Irishman away from Goodison Park - because the Black Cats are reportedly preparing a £3m bid (plus bonuses) for him.

They see him as a good potential investment for the future and you can see why, because the striker is only young at this stage and will only get better.

This is exciting for the Wearside outfit who have already seen him score regularly for the Lilywhites, who may miss out on him like they did with Cameron Archer who moved to Middlesbrough on loan in January.

Cannon, however, could head to the Stadium of Light on a full-time basis.

Who is in the race for Bobby Thomas?

Following his loan spell at Barnsley last term, Thomas could potentially take the step up to the Championship.

Although he will eventually want to make it at Burnley, the likes of Dara O'Shea, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal and Ameen Al-Dakhil are all ahead of him in the pecking order at the moment.

Luke McNally is also at the club still and Charlie Taylor has often played centrally under Vincent Kompany, so Thomas needs to focus on finding another loan club.

Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City are reportedly interested in him, with both seeing defenders leaving their respective sides this summer. The former may also need cover for Jake Clarke-Salter, who is prone to picking up injuries.

How much will West Ham have to pay for Alex Scott?

Football Insider believes West Ham United are in a strong position to sign Bristol City star Scott, who is likely to be on quite a few club's radars this summer.

With the player still having two years left on his contract, the Robins can hold out for a decent amount and he will reportedly cost the Hammers around £25m if they did decide to bring him in before the end of the window.

This price tag comes as no real shock considering the youngster has lit up the second tier in recent seasons - and looks set to take the step up to the Premier League sooner rather than later.

They could utilise some of the money they will potentially receive for Scott to fund some signings, with Derby County's Jason Knight seemingly on the verge of joining Nigel Pearson's side.

Coventry City interested in Billy Sharp and Brad Collins

Coventry are seemingly still interested in strengthening their forward department following the signing of Ellis Simms - and have added Billy Sharp to their shortlist according to Alan Nixon.

The same reporter has revealed that Hull City and Derby County are interested in him as well, although it remains to be seen whether the ex-Sheffield United man is prepared to drop down to League One to join the latter. Derby are also admirers of Matt Godden.

Coventry are looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department too despite the fact they already have Ben Wilson and Simon Moore, with Barnsley's Brad Collins on their radar.

With Harry Isted yet to be replaced though, the Tykes may take a tough stance at the negotiating table as they potentially try and retain Collins.