Championship clubs have less than two weeks left in this summer's transfer window.

It’s been a busy few months for all 24 teams in the division, as most teams have made changes to their playing squads.

Now the final few touches are being made to those squads as the clubs look to try and be as strong as possible for the forthcoming campaign.

As we now come into the final 10 days, there will be an expectation that the transfer window will heat up as last-minute deals are agreed.

What is the latest Championship transfer news?

As we enter these final few days, here at Football League World, we have rounded up the latest transfer news in the Championship.

Sunderland joins transfer battle for Premier League winger

Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is a wanted man this summer after his exploits on loan at League One side Charlton Athletic last season.

Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town and Leicester City have been three sides previously linked with the youngster, but they have now all been joined by Sunderland.

According to Alan Nixon, Sunderland have joined the race to sign the 20-year-old as they look to bolster their options going forward.

The Black Cats are very light in the forward areas, and with winger Patrick Roberts attracting attention, it seems Tony Mowbray is considering his options.

Nixon believes that Rak-Sakyi is edging closer to a move away from Crystal Palace, especially after Michael Olise signed a new contract.

Bayern Munich eyeing Leeds United man

German champions Bayern Munich are interested in signing Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, as reported by Football Insider.

The German side are said to be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, and their search has now taken them to the Championship.

Meslier has been a regular number one for Leeds in recent seasons but lost his place in the side towards the back end of the last campaign.

With the club’s relegation, it seems Meslier is looking to move away after being linked with Premier League side Chelsea.

The 23-year-old has started all three games for Leeds in the Championship so far, but it has been claimed by Football Insider that Leeds do plan to still sell the goalkeeper before the deadline on September 1st.

Southampton eye Sunderland attacker

Southampton are interested in signing Sunderland player Patrick Roberts in the remaining days of the transfer window, as reported by journalist Alan Nixon.

The Saints are still looking to improve their squad, and it seems they have identified Roberts as a possible signing. But they face competition from Scottish Premiership champions Celtic, with whom Roberts has a history.

Roberts looks to have found a home at the Stadium of Light, having impressed since arriving at the club.

The 26-year-old was integral to the club's promotion from League One and was a crucial part of the first team that reached the Championship play-offs last season.

Roberts is now in the final year of his contract at the club, and this may present an opportunity for teams like Southampton to pounce.