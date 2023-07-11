Championship clubs are continuing with their transfer business ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season in August, and with pre-season underway now there is a keenness to complete deals so players can integrate with their new squads.

Let's look at the latest rumours and done deals that are occurring in the second tier of English football...

Southampton 'in talks' to sign Manning

Ryan Manning is perhaps one of the best free agents on the market for Championship clubs following his departure from Swansea City, and it looks as though Southampton are trying to jump ahead in the race for his services.

According to GiveMeSport, the 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international - who scored five times and notched 10 assists for the Swans last season - is in talks with the Saints and has been at their Staplewood training ground, with Russell Martin keen to re-unite with the left-back.

Gyokeres en route to Lisbon as Sporting deal agreed

It is a deal that has been rumbling on for a number of weeks, but Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting CP looks to be finally on the verge of happening.

There has been wrangling between the Portuguese outfit and Coventry City regarding a fee, but Ruben Amorim's side are set to announce the Swede's arrival for a club-record €24 million fee, according to Fabrizio Romano.

He is now on his way to Lisbon with Romano posting a picture of the 24-year-old on a jet with his agent - Coventry have already started to re-invest funds from his imminent sale by signing his replacement Ellis Simms from Everton.

Preston North End sign Dane and close in on Huddersfield man

After a slow start to their summer transfer business with just Calvin Ramsay arriving on loan from Liverpool, Preston North End are finally starting to strengthen their squad.

North End have added attacking midfielder Mads Frøkjær-Jensen from Odense Boldklub in Denmark for a fee in the region of £1.1 million, and they're on the verge of bringing in Huddersfield Town man Duane Holmes too.

Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon that a fee has been agreed between the two clubs for the 28-year-old's services, which will see the American re-unite with his former Bury team-mate Ryan Lowe, who will now become his manager.

Sunderland make fresh bid for Croatian starlet

The transfer strategy at Sunderland is very clear as they want to sign plenty of top young talents from across the world, with HNK Rijeka's 20-year-old forward Matija Frigan the latest target.

Frigan scored 14 times in the top flight of Croatian football last season and according to reports in his home nation, the Black Cats have had an offer turned down in the region of €4 million turned down.

The Wearsiders are not set to back down in their pursuit however as they look to add to their attacking unit, with just Luis Semedo and Ross Stewart as Tony Mowbray's current options.

Swansea set to land 15-goal EFL attacker

As first reported by Pete O'Rourke on Monday night, Swansea City are poised to land Blackpool striker Jerry Yates, who scored 15 times for the Tangerines last season.

Blackpool were of course relegated to League One and despite reportedly turning down an offer of the same value earlier on in the summer transfer window, The Sun claim that a £2.5 million bid from the Swans has been accepted for the 26-year-old.

And you would expect that Yates is the replacement for Joel Piroe, who has one year remaining on his contract and is wanted by Premier League and Championship clubs.

QPR and Ipswich join Godden race

Despite scoring eight times for Coventry last season, Matt Godden could be on his way out of the Sky Blues.

Derby County were linked with a swoop over the weekend but there are Championship clubs now in the running for the 31-year-old, with DerbyshireLive claiming that both QPR and Ipswich Town are keen to land the hitman this summer.