Championship teams are now in the process of putting the finishing touches to their squad as they try to ensure their squads are as strong as possible.

Although they could utilise the free-agent market after the transfer window closes at the start of next month, the number of top-quality unattached players continues to reduce with free agents continuing to be snapped up by clubs.

One good thing about the latter stages of the window for second-tier clubs is the fact Premier League sides often make the decision to allow some of their promising youngsters to go out on loan.

And plenty of clubs in the second tier still have plenty of loan spots in their squad to fill, so we should expect plenty of activity to happen between now and the deadline.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours flying about in the division.

Stoke City keen on Mehdi Leris

Stoke have a "strong interest" in Sampdoria winger Leris, according to journalist Gianluigi Longari.

Considering the player is still under contract with the Italian side, the Potters may have to pay a considerable fee to lure him to the bet365 Stadium.

However, there are a few factors working in their favour.

Firstly, they sold Harry Souttar in January for a sizeable fee and they have also cashed in on Jacob Brown, who has made the move to Luton Town. That should give them extra funds to spend - and the fact so many players (including loanees) departed in the summer should give them space on the wage bill to bring him in.

Which teams are interested in signing Jay Stansfield?

Fulham striker Stansfield has attracted a considerable amount of interest this summer, with League One side Reading one team believed to be interested in him.

But second-tier teams may have moved ahead of them in this race, with Football League World understanding that he is now the subject of interest from Sunderland, Millwall and Queens Park Rangers.

The Black Cats and the R's need to bring in new strikers has been well-documented, with Tony Mowbray and Gareth Ainsworth in desperate need of a finisher or two before the window closes.

QPR join race for Andrew Moran

QPR are also keen on Brighton's Moran, according to reporter Darren Witcoop.

Ainsworth would definitely benefit from bringing in a midfielder considering they don't have too much depth there following the departures of Stefan Johansen, Luke Amos and Tim Iroegbunam.

But they aren't alone in liking Moran, with Stoke and Blackburn Rovers also being linked with the player.

The Seagulls are willing to let the player leave on loan.

Which Championship duo are interested in Liam Moore?

Football Transfers believes Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion are both interested in Liam Moore.

Moore, 30, is a free agent following the end of his time at Reading, spending the vast majority of the last 18 months of his stay at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on the sidelines.

In fact, he made just three appearances for the Royals last season and would be a risky signing for clubs due to his previous long-term injury setback.

Judging from recent social media posts though, he is nearing a return to fitness though and will be keen to prove his worth following a rough end to his time in Berkshire.

Everton in Che Adams talks

The Toffees are in talks to recruit Southampton's Adams for around £12m, according to the BBC.

Sean Dyche's side haven't been afraid to look at the EFL market this summer and could now be set to make a breakthrough now they are in talks with Russell Martin's side.

The Saints have shown a willingness to cash in on key players this summer, something that may give the Merseyside outfit optimism about getting a deal over the line.