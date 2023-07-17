Championship clubs are pressing ahead with their transfer business as their pre-season preparations continue and the first day of the regular season closes in.

Let's take a look at the latest done deals, rumours and speculation involving a handful of second tier clubs in the early stages of the week...

Stoke complete Rose move

After trying and failing to land him in the January transfer window for £750,000, Alex Neil has finally got his man by adding Michael Rose to his squad from Coventry City.

The 27-year-old turned down a new contract at the Sky Blues and has instead swapped the CBS Arena for the Bet365 Stadium to provide competition for Connor Taylor and Ben Wilmot in defence.

Begovic lands at QPR

With Seny Dieng sold to Middlesbrough, Queens Park Rangers have needed a new number one and they've landed one with an incredible amount of experience in the form of Asmir Begovic.

The Bosnia & Herzegovina international has penned a one-year contract at the age of 36 and is set to be Gareth Ainsworth's man in-between the sticks for the 2023-24 campaign.

Boro joined by Luton in Giles race

Middlesbrough will not have a clear run at Wolves left-back Ryan Giles this summer.

Giles was impressive for Boro in the Championship last season as he notched 11 Championship assists, but despite wanting him back at the Riverside Stadium, they will have to compete with Luton Town.

The Premier League newboys are believed to have submitted an offer for Giles, according to TEAMtalk, so it remains to be seen as to whether Giles would be keen on a return to Teesside or if he wants to test himself in the Premier League.

Leeds poised for Ampadu arrival

Leeds United are yet to make a signing this summer, but they're on the verge of changing that.

As per The Athletic, Chelsea's versatile centre-back/defensive midfielder Ethan Ampadu is set to arrive at Elland Road for an initial £7 million fee.

Ampadu arrived at Chelsea as a teenager from Exeter City but played just 12 times for the Blues, and has had loan stints with RB Leipzig, Spezia, Sheffield United and Venezia.

He will also bring international experience to Daniel Farke's squad as he has been capped 44 times for Wales at the age of just 22.

Coventry seal Collins deal

Coventry are now cash-rich following the sale of Viktor Gyokeres, and they are bolstering their squad in multiple areas.

They have now strengthened their goalkeeping department with the arrival of Brad Collins, who joins from Barnsley on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old played 26 times for the Tykes in League One last season before suffering an injury and now he will compete with Ben Wilson for the starting spot at City.

Huddersfield man completes Italian move

Etienne Camara made a real breakthrough into Huddersfield Town's first-team last season, but he has now departed for Udinese of Serie A.

Camara was reportedly refusing to sign a new contract at the John Smith's Stadium, with his deal expiring in June 2024, and the Italian outfit have now snapped him up on a four-year deal.

Huddersfield are set to receive a seven-figure fee for the 20-year-old, with claims of a €2 million (£1.7 million) price agreed.