The transfer window is in full swing in the Championship as clubs prepare for the new season.

It has been open for more than a month now, and all 24 teams have done some sort of business.

But it will be expected to get even busier between now and the opening weekend of the season as clubs look to get much of their transfer business done as quickly as possible.

Here, we have looked at all the latest transfer news involving Championship teams…

Tottenham Hotspur set to sign Blackburn Rovers defender

It was first reported by James Nursey of The Mirror, that the Premier League side are set to complete a deal for Blackburn’s Ashley Phillips.

The deal is expected to be completed on Wednesday, and it has now been reported by The Athletic, that Spurs are going to pay Rovers £3 million for the young defender.

Ange Postecoglou is keen to add to his defensive options and while that is still the case, the signing of Phillips is said to be one for the future.

The 18-year-old made eight league appearances last season as Blackburn finished seventh in the Championship.

Wolves closing in on Bristol City agreement

According to Football Insider, Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers are closing in on the signing of Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott.

The report states Wolves are preparing another bid for the Englishman after having offers rejected, with the latest being £20 million.

It is believed that Bristol City and the club’s chairman, Jon Lansdown, are looking for around £25 million to part ways with the star player.

Wolves are said to be coming back with another offer; it doesn’t state how much, but the club wants to make him their third summer signing.

Stoke, Preston and QPR eye Sunderland player

The Championship trio of Stoke City, Preston North End, and Queens Park Rangers are all interested in a move for Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch, as reported by Sunderland Nation (Sports Illustrated).

Gooch is now Sunderland’s longest-serving player, as he joined the club at age 16 on a two-year scholarship.

The American, who has played nearly 250 games for the Black Cats, has one year remaining on his contract at the club.

The 27-year-old has found himself down the pecking order of late and with the club stating his deal won’t be extended beyond next summer, while he remains part of the first team, Sunderland won’t stand in his way if an offer were to come in.

The three clubs mentioned are believed to be interested in a deal if it were to materialise.

Newcastle United to make improved offer for Southampton defender

Newcastle are set to submit a new and improved offer for Southampton’s Tino Livramento, as reported by Football Insider.

The Magpies have already had a £15 million bid for the 20-year-old rejected by the Championship club.

But this report states the Premier League club is planning to improve their offer as they look to secure an agreement for the right-back.

Newcastle are believed to be in talks with the Saints and are said to be willing to go up to £25 million to get a deal over the line as Livramento is one of Eddie Howe's top summer targets.