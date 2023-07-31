There’s less than one week to go until the start of the new Championship season.

Some squads are looking strong already, but others have plenty of work to do and that could become apparent during the early stages of the campaign.

Leicester City are one side that have lost key players and will need to strengthen further before the window closes - but there are plenty of others who will be busy during the latter stages of the window - with some Premier League youngsters potentially becoming available for loan deals.

Looking at the present, we take a look at some of the latest transfer stories involving second-tier teams.

Southampton favourites to recruit Max Aarons

Despite the fact they have been relegated, the Saints are now in pole position to secure the signature of Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, according to talkSPORT.

Although Russell Martin’s side already have the likes of Tino Livramento and Kyle Walker-Peters at their disposal, one or both players could potentially move on before the summer transfer window closes.

Livramento has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent weeks, something that could persuade the Saints to secure an agreement for Aarons.

The latter has less than 12 months remaining on his deal at Carrow Road, which could persuade the Canaries’ hierarchy to cash in on him this summer.

Will Joel Piroe stay at Swansea City?

Swansea forward Piroe is set to remain in South Wales beyond the end of the summer window, according to Wales Online.

Although the player is unlikely to put pen to paper on an extension at the Swansea.com Stadium, with the forward having less than 12 months left on his contract, the Swans are holding out for around £15m and that is believed to be a big barrier to the Dutchman sealing an exit from his current club.

The player’s representatives are also unhappy about the way Swansea want to structure a potential exit deal - and they will need to be satisfied if a deal is to materialise between now and the end of the window.

Wales Online haven’t ruled out a potential sale, with the likes of Atalanta, Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton all being linked.

But a sale seems unlikely at this point and that will be a boost to Michael Duff, who will want the striker of the Dutchman’s quality to be a key part of his plans.

Leeds United enter Taylor Harwood-Bellis race

Leeds are one of several teams interested in recruiting Manchester City’s Harwood-Bellis, according to Alan Nixon.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side are keen to generate £15m for the defender and it’s unclear whether the Whites have the funds to secure his signature.

Leeds have offloaded some of their key players - but many have departed on loan and that could limit the amount they can spend - as they look to abide by the EFL’s financial rules.

Robin Koch and Diego Llorente have both departed the club though, so you could understand why the Whites would be keen to secure Harwood-Bellis’ signature.

Watford interested in Alfredo Morelos

The Athletic believe Watford are considering a move for free agent striker Alfredo Morelos.

The Colombian departed Scottish Premiership giants Rangers on the expiration of his contract earlier this summer - a major blow to the Ibrox side considering how much of an impact he made north of the border.

Recording 11 goals in 30 league appearances last season, he could be a very useful scoring for a Hornets team that require more attacking options following the departures of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr.

In bad news for Valerien Ismael’s side, a move to Saudi Arabia may also be on the cards for Morelos but he is considering a move to the Championship and that has kept the Hornets in the race for his signature.

With the player available on a free transfer, he could be an affordable addition at Vicarage Road.