Unsurprisingly, plenty of transfer rumours are swirling around at the moment in the Championship.

This is perhaps the most competitive second tier we have seen in a number of years, so sides will be hoping to be as strong as possible in their quest to achieve their respective aims.

The likes of Leeds United have a significant amount of work to do in the transfer window with many positions needing to be addressed.

And those who are likely to be at the other end of the division will also want to ensure they have as much quality and depth as possible.

Not only will they want to strengthen - but they will also be keen to retain some of their best assets.

Queens Park Rangers may be one team to keep an eye on - because Ilias Chair, Sam Field and Chris Willock have all been linked with moves away from Loftus Road this summer.

Looking at the whole division, we take a look at some of the latest transfer headlines in the second tier.

Which two strikers are on Southampton's radar?

The Saints have submitted an enquiry for Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland, according to TEAMtalk.

At this stage, they have only contacted the Scottish Premiership side to see whether they would be open to cashing in on the forward, who scored 28 goals in 47 competitive appearances during the 2022/23 campaign.

He has also made an excellent start to this term, scoring four goals in all competitions thus far with more set to follow regardless of where he ends up.

Russell Martin's side have also taken an interest in Aston Villa's Cameron Archer.

However, the former Middlesbrough loanee isn't short of interest and the Saints would probably have to see off quite a few other teams to recruit him.

What's the latest on Bayer Leverkusen's interest in Nathan Tella?

The German side have offered £17.5m for Tella, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

Surprise in the Englishman comes as no surprise considering how impressive he was for Burnley last season, with the player also scoring against Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle this season for his current side Southampton.

The Saints currently value the player at around £25m but a deal could be done for around £20m.

Martin's side are in a strong negotiating position with the attacker still having two years left on his contract at St Mary's.

Birmingham City in race for Gavin Kilkenny

Birmingham could go head-to-head with Reading for the signature of AFC Bournemouth midfielder Gavin Kilkenny.

That's according to yesterday's story from Football Insider.

Blues probably have a better chance of signing him permanently than the Royals but it's unclear who will be able to offer him more game time.

That could be a deciding factor if the Cherries only want to send him out on loan and with the League One Royals already having the likes of Lewis Wing, Charlie Savage and Sam Hutchinson at their disposal, Kilkenny isn't necessarily guaranteed more game time in the third tier.

Blackburn Rovers interested in Ross Sykes

Blackburn Rovers are keen on Ross Sykes, according to Alan Nixon.

The central defender could be a useful asset for the Lancashire side to have following the departure of Ash Phillips, who recently sealed a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Sykes is valued at around £600,000 and with the player previously plying his trade nearby at Accrington, he could potentially be open to a switch to Ewood Park.

Sunderland’s Danny Batth is also a player of interest, but officials at the club are keen to bring in someone younger.