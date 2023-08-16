Despite the Championship season being in full swing, all 24 teams are still keeping an eye on their transfer activity.

The Championship clubs have already been very busy this summer trying to finalise their squads for the upcoming campaign.

They now have just over two weeks remaining to finalise any late business they wish to do, as the window shuts on the 1st of September at 11 p.m. and doesn’t open again until the 1st of January.

There have been some big transfers both to come in and to go out of the Championship, and while the clock continues to tick down, that is likely going to continue.

Southampton join Leeds United and Leicester City in transfer race

Southampton have joined Leeds United and Leicester City in the pursuit of Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, according to The Telegraph’s John Percy.

The 21-year-old has risen through the ranks at Manchester City, playing for the club’s under-18s, under-23s, and first team. But Harwood-Bellis has found his opportunities limited at Man City and spent last season on loan at Championship winners Burnley.

The defender played 35 times for the Clarets, as he was an integral part of Vincent Kompany’s side that won the Championship title.

According to John Percy, he could be set for another spell in the Championship as Saints as well as the other two sides are trying to sign Harwood-Bellis on loan for the season.

Percy also adds that Man City could be open to selling the 21-year-old this summer for the right price before the window slams shut on the 1st of September.

Bristol City eye QPR midfielder

As reported exclusively at Football League World, Bristol City are interested in signing Queens Park Rangers midfielder Chris Willock.

The two clubs have already done business with each other this summer, as the Robins signed defender Rob Dickie from the West London side.

But it now seems they are not done there, as they eye a move for Willock before the close of play on 1st of September.

However, there is one stumbling block that Bristol City face and that is according to FLW sources, the Robins may struggle to match Willock’s wage demands, but that hasn’t stopped their interest in the winger.

Leicester City retain interest in QPR midfielder

As reported by Sunday Sports Mirror Editor Darren Witcoop, Leicester City retain an interest in signing QPR attacking midfielder Ilias Chair in this transfer window.

It is expected that the Foxes will step up their interest in the playmaker as they look to find a long-term replacement for James Maddison.

However, QPR are said to be keen on keeping hold of Chair beyond this summer and instead would prefer to cash in on Chris Willock, who, as mentioned, is attracting interest from Bristol City.

It was reported by Football Insider back in May, that Leicester held an interest in the Moroccan and while it cooled, it seems the Foxes are ready to make their move.