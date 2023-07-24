Championship clubs are trying to get as much of their transfer business done as possible as the season starts in less than two weeks.

All 24 managers will be eager to get their new signings through the door in time for the season to begin, so it could be expected to be a busy two weeks of comings and goings in England’s second tier.

Here, we have taken a look at all the latest transfer news from the Championship…

Preston North End keen on Sheffield Wednesday defender

Preston are interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa this summer, according to Alan Nixon, via his Patreon account.

Iorfa has one year remaining on his contract at Hillsborough and Nixon states that the Owls are interested in ‘wheeling and dealing’ to raise some transfer funds.

Ryan Lowe is said to be pushing for a deal for the centre-back, but they face competition as Dinamo Zagreb have also been a side linked with an interest in the Sheffield Wednesday man.

Watford departure set to be confirmed

Watford’s Ismaila Sarr is set to join Ligue 1 side Marseille, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The news broke over the weekend that the French side had begun talks with Sarr and Watford over a deal.

It was then confirmed by The Athletic, that a deal had been agreed between Marseille and Watford for the transfer of Sarr.

Romano provided a further update, stating the Senegal international is having his medical on Monday morning after flying to Germany to join up with Marseille’s training camp.

Sarr has only one-year remaining on his contract at Vicarage Road and the Daily Mail are reporting that a deal of around £15 million has been agreed between the two teams.

Coventry City and Stoke City eye Blackburn Rovers striker

Coventry City alongside Championship rivals Stoke City are interested in signing Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher, according to Alan Nixon, via his Patreon account.

The Sky Blues are said to be in the market for another striker, despite already adding Ellis Simms to their ranks from Everton.

Nixon claims that both clubs are interested in Gallagher, but neither is willing to meet Blackburn’s asking price for the player.

The forward is in the middle of a lucrative deal at Ewood Park, and the Lancashire club is said to be looking for £5 million.

Leeds United eye international defender

According to Uruguayan outlet Torcedores, via TEAMtalk, Leeds United have made contact with Brazilian side Palmeiras over a deal for left-back Joaquin Piquerez.

The report states that Daniel Farke wants to add another left-back to his ranks as Junior Firpo’s future at the club is up in the air.

It states that Piquerez is someone the club is interested in and has made contact with the Brazilian side to confirm their interest, but at this stage, Palmeiras are keen to rule out any further departures.

Everton’s stance on Leicester City striker emerges

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho is a player that has attracted interest from teams across the footballing world in recent weeks.

It was first reported by Sky Sports German reporter Florian Plettenburg, that clubs from the Premier League and teams from Saudi Arabia are interested in signing the forward.

It was then revealed by Football Insider, that Everton registered their interest in Iheanacho as they look to sign a striker.

However, it doesn’t seem to be going much further as it has now emerged that Everton are hopeful of agreeing a deal to sign Almeria striker El Bilal Toure this week and therefore, consider Iheanacho as an alternative option, according to Football Transfers.

The international striker managed eight goals and five assists in 35 appearances in all competitions last season, but his future at the club doesn’t seem certain.