The summer transfer window is continuing to build up to its peak business as second tier club continue to try and assemble squads that could thrive in the upcoming Championship campaign.

It is set to be a very competitive Championship season next time out, with the sheer size of the clubs in the division making it very difficult to predict who will succeed, whilst the level of business conducted in the second tier is also at a very impressive level.

As we wait to see how the rest of the summer plays out, here, we take a look at the latest Championship transfer news...

Championship transfer news latest

Wales star heads for Cardiff City medical

Wales international Aaron Ramsey is heading for a medical at Cardiff City, as detailed in a report from Sky Sports.

It has been suggested that the former Arsenal midfielder has rejected approaches from Saudi Arabia to return to his boyhood club

Luton Town and Stoke City battle for Sunderland man

Luton Town and Stoke City are going head-to-head in a battle to sign Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, according to a report from the Northern Echo.

The Premier League newcomers are striving to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the upcoming top-flight campaign, whilst Potters boss Alex Neil worked with Stewart at Sunderland.

Stewart's game time at The Stadium of Light was limited because of injury last time out, however, he still managed 10 league goals in 13 appearances.

Birmingham City set to sign Premier League attacker

With it growing more and more likely that Luton will secure the signing of Tahith Chong, Birmingham Live reporter Alex Dicken has revealed that AFC Bournemouth attacker Siriki Dembele is set to arrive at St Andrew's.

The former Peterborough United man will arrive, should no complications arise, as the club's sixth signing of this summer transfer window.

Premier League club drops out of race for Bristol City man

Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott has attracted the interest of around half of the Premier League thus far this summer, with the Robins seemingly standing firm in their rather lofty valuation.

Wolves have perhaps held the longest interest in the 19-year-old, however, an update from talkSPORT's Alex Crook has revealed that the Midlands club are now out of the running.

Everton add Championship strikers to wish-list

Everton will be striving to avoid a relegation battle during the upcoming Premier League campaign and are currently eyeing up two recently-relegated strikers.

According to Football Transfers, Leicester City's Jamie Vardy is being considered by the Toffees, whilst The Sun has claimed that Southampton's Che Adams is also on Sean Dyche's radar.

Italian club register interest in Hull City player

Hull City defender Jacob Greaves is a player of interest in Serie A, with Italian giants Roma considering a swoop for the 22-year-old this summer.

As detailed in a report from Hull Live, Jose Mourinho's side will be keeping tabs on the talented left-footed defender, with the Championship outfit having a good relationship with Roma.