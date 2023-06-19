With the transfer window officially opening a few days ago, speculation and rumours over the future of players is only bound to increase in the coming days and weeks.

Indeed, it has already been a busy summer in that regard, especially when it comes to the Championship, due to some rather big teams coming down from the Premier League.

With all three newly-promoted sides surviving in the top-flight, it was Southampton, Leeds and Leicester who suffered the drop - three clubs with plenty of talented players that have been linked with a lot of moves away.

Having said that, below, we've rounded up some of the latest transfer news from the division.

Newcastle eyeing West Brom's Josh Griffiths

One transfer headline to emerge over the weekend revolved around West Brom goalkeeper Josh Griffiths.

According to Alan Nixon, via Patreon, Newcastle United are in strong for the 21-year-old this summer.

Griffiths is seen as a potential replacement for Karl Darlow, with Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth said to be a big fan of the youngster.

Nixon claims the Baggies are set to sell a few players this summer, too, so he could be available given he is not first choice at The Hawthorns.

Leeds wantWest Brom's Jayson Molumby

The fact that West Brom could sell players this summer is once again re-iterated in Alan Nixon's report regarding Jayson Molumby's future.

Nixon claims that Leeds United are keen on the 23-year-old and want to bring him to Elland Road to toughen up their midfield.

It would certainly be a transfer that could make sense given multiple Whites midfielders could exit the club following relegation.

Molumby is said to be available 'at the right price', although it is unclear what that right price is.

As mentioned above, teams coming down are set to lose their star players this summer and Harvey Barnes at Leicester certainly fits that category.

West Ham are one side who have been linked with his signature this summer, and now, journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on their pursuit.

Indeed, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it's like early, early moves to figure out what the deal for Barnes would look like. It's a good moment, obviously, for West Ham to make a proposal.

"They are kind of champions of Europe, in their eyes, so they could at least got a trophy to show him and a plan for the future to show him. Obviously Moyes has had some talks around his own future, and they'll be able to address that too."

It will certainly be interesting to see how this one develops in the coming weeks.

Southampton set Nathan Tella price-tag

Last but certainly not least, there has been a further update on the future of Nathan Tella at Southampton.

Burnley have been linked with making his stay at Turf Moor permanent after a successful loan spell, but as yet nothing has been agreed.

Now, it has been reported that the Saints value Tella at £15 million at present.

Burnley do not value him so highly, though, at least not currently, and are now set to take a patient approach to see if anyone comes close to that valuation, reports Nixon.

For now, though, it does not look as though any potential deal is forthcoming,