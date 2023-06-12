The transfer window for Championship sides opens on Wednesday, with many teams now ramping up their preparations and finalising their plans for the summer as they look to strengthen their squads.

Some clubs have already strengthened their sides though, with Norwich City already moving to bring in Ashley Barnes, Shane Duffy and Jack Stacey, all of whom can be real assets at this level when on top form.

Bristol City have also been busy in the transfer market with Rob Dickie and Ross McCrorie arriving - and they could potentially remain busy in the market after generating a decent fee for Antoine Semenyo back in January.

Looking at the present rather than the past though, we take a look at some of the biggest transfer stories to have broken very recently.

Newcastle United lead James Maddison race

Newcastle are currently ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, according to Sky Sports News.

The Magpies should have a decent amount of money to spend this summer under their current owners, but it remains to be seen whether they can agree a fee with the Foxes who will want to secure as much money for their key man as possible.

However, they are limited in the amount they can demand for the England international, with his contract at the King Power Stadium due to expire next year.

Still, the fee they manage to secure will allow a new manager to put their stamp on the squad, something that could be crucial for the Midlands outfit in their quest to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Southampton keen on Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton

The Saints look set to appoint Russell Martin as their new manager, with a deal set to go ahead despite the fact his appointment has been delayed.

Martin hasn’t been afraid to raid his former side MK Dons for players during his time at the Swans with the likes of Andy Fisher and Harry Darling coming in.

And now the Saints have been linked with the Swans’ Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton, with Alan Nixon reporting this interest.

Grimes has been a key player for Martin throughout the latter’s tenure at the Swansea.com Stadium, so this link comes as no major surprise.

Fulton has also done very well in recent times to force his way into Martin’s plans, despite the fact he hasn’t always been one of the first names on the teamsheet under the ex-Norwich defender.

Middlesbrough join Hull City in race for Karl Darlow

Hull City were known to be in the race to sign Darlow before yesterday morning’s report from journalist Nixon.

However, Nixon did reveal some new information at the weekend, claiming that Boro are in the race to try and sign the Newcastle man.

Unlikely to secure much first-team football at St James’ Park next season, the goalkeeper will probably be looking to seal a permanent move away from Tyneside.

Michael Carrick’s side are in desperate need of another stopper with Luke Daniels, Joe Lumley and former loanee Zack Steffen all departing the club this summer.

Liam Roberts and Sol Brynn could be first-team options at the Riverside for next season, but if Boro want to give themselves the best chance of securing promotion, they will probably need an upgrade.

With the experience Darlow has, he would certainly be a suitable target for the Teesside outfit.

Everton interested in Leeds United’s Joel Robles

The Merseyside outfit are keeping tabs on Leeds’ Robles, according to Alan Nixon.

The Toffees’ interest in the stopper probably shouldn’t come as a surprise considering he has impressed for the Whites and has already played for Sean Dyche’s side before.

Asmir Begovic looks set to depart this summer, so there would be a space for Robles to fill in the matchday squad if he did return to Merseyside.