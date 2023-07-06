The 24 Championship clubs continue to be active in this summer transfer window in preparation for the opening game of the season, which is now less than a month away.

Many clubs have already added to their squads in an attempt to mount a promotion/play-off push or consolidate at the bottom.

Here are some of the latest incomings and outgoings from the Sky Bet Championship.

Gyokeres departure to Sporting imminent

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Coventry City's talisman Viktor Gyokeres' long-standing transfer saga may be put to bed imminently.

Following Coventry's penalty shootout defeat in the play-off final to Luton Town, the prolific Swede has been subject to constant speculation linking himself to various Premier League and European outfits.

Sporting CP have had the strongest interest in Gyokeres from the start, and it looks like the Portuguese side will finally secure the services of the man who scored 21 goals, adding 12 assists, in last season's Championship.

Romano stated: "Coventry asked for €24m including add-ons in final meeting, Sporting expected to decide soon. Green light could be on Thursday. Gyökeres, really close now."

Watford and Norwich eye Camacho

One man who could be going the opposite way as Gyokeres is Sporting CP winger Rafael Camacho, who has been reportedly of interest to both Watford and Norwich City, as per Football Insider.

Both clubs are looking to add attacking quality in a bid to challenge for promotion after two respectively underwhelming seasons following relegation.

The Liverpool academy graduate is said to be open to a return to England, after struggling to make a real breakthrough at the Estádio José Alvalade - only making 19 appearances in four years for the club's senior team.

Newcastle "open talks" with Leicester winger

90min.com have reported that Newcastle United have begun talks with Leicester City's Harvey Barnes, who is also on the radar of West Ham United.

The same publication revealed last week that David Moyes' side had "advanced in talks" in their attempt to prize the winger to the London Stadium. However, the Guardian also report that it is the Magpies leading the way in a four way battle between themselves, West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

It has been reported that the price tag stuck on Barnes by Leicester is in the region of £50m, as they look set to lose yet another high-profile player alongside the likes of James Maddison & Youri Tielemans. In the Premier League last season, Barnes scored 13 times but couldn't halt the Foxes' slide back into the Championship after nine years in the top-flight.

Sport Witness have also reported that Barnes' departure could be followed by Timothy Castagne's exit to Juventus, as the Old Lady and Foxes have been working behind-the-scenes on a deal for quite some time.

Boro close in on duo but Akpom linked with French clubs

Recent news coming out of Middlesbrough state that Michael Carrick is closing in on the signings of Seny Dieng from QPR and Morgan Rogers from Manchester City.

Boro have been on the lookout for a new goalkeeper since Zack Steffen's loan expired at the end of June, and reports from the Telegraph's Mike McGrath say that the Senegalese shot-stopper will imminently agree personal terms and undergo a medical in a deal in the region of £2m, as per Alex Crook. Dieng has made 116 appearances for QPR at this level, and will bolster the goalkeeper's union at the Riverside.

Fabrizio Romano again broke the news that Rogers looks set to follow Dieng through the doors at Boro, and that a medical is taking place between the two parties ahead of his first permanent move from the Etihad. In previous loan spells at this level with Bournemouth and Blackpool, the 20-year-old has accumulated two goals and two assists in 35 Championship games.

However, talisman Chuba Akpom has been linked with a move away from the Riverside through reports from Sacha Tavolieri. Akpom enjoyed the most prolific season of his career last campaign, winning the Championship Golden Boot with 28 goals in 40 appearances. Tavolieri suggests that Ligue 1 sides RC Lens and LOSC Lille have the 27-year-old on their radar as potential replacements for Lois Openda and Jonathan David respectively.

Kristensen departure not moving at pace

Leeds United right-back Rasmus Kristensen's move to AS Roma alongside fellow Whites defender Diego Llorente has reportedly not moved at such a pace as the Spaniard's move to Rome.

Despite Roma's interest in Kristensen, The Athletic's Phil Hay has spoken on the Square Ball Podcast following Leeds' appointment of Daniel Farke, outlining the state of play with any outgoings from Elland Road.

"We'll wait to see with Rasmus Kristensen and Roma. They do like him, but that doesn't seem to have moved forward yet in the way that [Diego] Llorente to Roma has."