The start of the Championship season is not far away and clubs are beginning to ramp up their transfer business.

All 24 teams are in the midst of pre-season preparations, and managers will be keen to get their transfer business done as soon as possible, so focus can remain on the upcoming season.

So, here we have taken a look at all the latest transfer news involving Championship teams…

Middlesbrough’s stance on Sunderland forward

It was claimed over the weekend by Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, that Middlesbrough were one of three sides interested in signing Ross Stewart this summer.

Stewart has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Stadium of Light and with him yet to agree to a new contract, uncertainty has grown about his future in this transfer window.

The report from Nixon also stated that Southampton are keen on the 26-year-old, while Stoke City, who have had previous interest in the forward, remain interested.

However, it now appears as though his next destination won’t be Middlesbrough as they are not pursuing a deal for the Scottish international, according to Teesside Live.

Leicester City join race for Manchester United star

Leicester City are now the latest team to join the race for Man United’s Amad Diallo, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The report claims the Foxes have identified the forward as a potential replacement for Harvey Barnes, who continues to be linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium.

However, Leicester face severe competition for Diallo, as Sunderland, Southampton, and Leeds United are also keen from the Championship, as well as Burnley and Sheffield United from the Premier League.

Man United boss Erik ten Hag is said to be remaining patient over Diallo’s future, with the Dutchman keen to assess the winger on their trip to the USA before making a decision on his future for this season.

Everton make move for Leicester City forward

Everton have registered their interest in signing Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho, according to Football Insider.

The report adds that Leicester value Iheanacho between the £10-15 million price range.

The 26-year-old has been part of the first team picture at Leicester since 2017 when he joined in a big-money move from Manchester City.

In his six years at the club, Iheanacho has struggled to nail down a regular spot in the starting XI. However, the forward has played significant roles in the club’s recent trophy successes, including the FA Cup and Community Shield.

The Nigerian has played over 200 times for the Foxes, scoring 55 goals and registering 33 assists. But he has now entered the final 12 months of his contract at the club and with their relegation to the Championship, his future has become a top of conversation.

Iheanacho has been linked with Premier League clubs and teams from Saudi Arabia, but it now seems Everton are trying to get ahead in the race.

Watford interested in Newcastle United defender

Watford are considering a move for Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis, according to the Daily Mail.

The Hornets are keen on securing the services of the left-back on a season-long loan as Lewis finds himself out of the plans at Newcastle United.

Lewis has been with the Magpies since 2020 after moving from Norwich City, and in January of this year, he found himself out of Newcastle’s Premier League squad.

Watford have let Hassane Kamara and Mario Gasper leave, so they are light in that area of the pitch and therefore have identified Lewis as a suitable target.