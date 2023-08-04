The Championship season gets underway this evening as Sheffield Wednesday host Southampton.

This looks set to be a mouth-watering clash between two sides that will be keen to secure three points following their return to the second tier.

Although the Owls will have the home advantage, the Saints are the favourites coming into this opening night clash, with the likes of Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse set to take to the field at Hillsborough despite transfer speculation.

The duo are just two of many Championship players to be linked with moves away from their current clubs - and there looks set to be plenty of movement both at St Mary’s and across the second tier before the summer window closes.

Transfers before the deadline could determine who ends up in the promotion mix and who faces relegation, so it could be a crucial few weeks for teams who still need to make plenty of additions in their quest to achieve their respective aims.

Looking at the present, we take a look at the latest Championship transfer headlines.

Newcastle United agree deal for Tino Livramento

Newcastle have struck a £40m deal for Southampton full-back Livramento, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

£35m of that is guaranteed and should help the Saints to purchase some more players before the end of the window, with Russell Martin deserving the opportunity to put his stamp on the squad.

However, they won’t receive 100% of the fee, considering Chelsea inserted a sizeable sell-on clause when they agreed to sell the England youth international to the Saints back in 2021.

It remains to be seen whether this deal gives Martin’s side the license to hang on to some of their other stars including Lavia and Ward-Prowse.

Sheffield United keen on Chuba Akpom

The Blades are “making a move” for Middlesbrough attacker Chuba Akpom, according to Alan Nixon.

The player only has one year left on his contract at the Riverside and with this in mind, Boro have a big decision to make on the ex-Arsenal man if he fails to put pen to paper on a new deal shortly.

With Michael Carrick’s side limited in what they can demand for the 27-year-old, Nixon believes he may be available for a fee of around £8m, despite his valuation being £15m at the start of the window.

And Paul Heckingbottom’s side may have the funds to recruit him after selling Iliman Ndiaye, although they may have already spent a chunk of the fee they received for the Senegal international on Auston Trusty.

Carrick will be desperate to keep his talisman, who scored 28 league goals last term.

Leicester City, Southampton and Sunderland set for transfer blow

The Athletic believes Manchester United’s Amad Diallo will remain at Old Trafford beyond the end of the summer window after sustaining an injury setback.

After suffering a knee injury, he’s set to spend the first part of the campaign out of action and that’s a massive blow for the Ivorian who will have wanted to make a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign following a successful loan spell at Sunderland last term.

The Black Cats, Leicester City and Southampton have all been linked with a move for him this summer.

But they will need to find recruit alternative targets, with the attacking midfielder unavailable.

Preston and Swansea battle for Alex Bangura

Preston North End and Swansea City are both interested in securing a deal for SC Cambuur left-back Alex Bangura, according to Sky Sports.

Although Serie A outfit Frosinone recently had an offer rejected for the 24-year-old, the Lilywhites and the Swans have been boosted by the fact that the Sierra Leone international is “open” to a move to England.

Preston and Swansea have lost Alvaro Fernandez and Ryan Manning since the end of last season - and could benefit from strengthening their left-back department.