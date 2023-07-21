There are two weeks to go until the new Championship season starts - and the 2023/24 campaign looks set to be a cracker.

Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle, and Sheffield Wednesday may have only just come up from League One, but all three of these teams are currently under the stewardship of excellent managers and will be optimistic about their chances of remaining afloat in the second tier for more than one season.

Those coming down from the Premier League are also looking strong now they have their head coaches in place - and even a team like Cardiff City who were tipped for relegation not so long ago have strengthened their squad significantly.

Who will go up? And who will go down? It's impossible to predict either at this stage but it may become clearer at the end of the window - not just because the season will have already started - but also because several teams will have strengthened further between now and then.

Looking at what's going on currently, we take a look at the latest transfer headlines involving second-tier teams.

Newcastle United closing in on Tino Livramento

Newcastle are close to sealing an agreement for Southampton right-back Livramento, according to The Guardian.

The deal is believed to be in the region of £30m, with the Magpies finally making their breakthrough in their quest to sign the ex-Chelsea man.

It previously looked as though the Tyneside outfit were going to have to be careful with their money as they look to remain within financial rules - but they are continuing to splash the cash with Leicester City star Harvey Barnes also on the verge of arriving at St James' Park.

The Saints will be sad to lose the 20-year-old - but Kyle Walker-Peters can operate at right-back and summer signing Ryan Manning can be very useful on the left-hand side at this level.

West Ham prepared to negotiate James Ward-Prowse swap deal but Southampton stance revealed

The Hammers are reportedly prepared to include Flynn Downes in any deal that sees Ward-Prowse come the other way.

The Saints are believed to be keen on Downes and that comes as no surprise considering their manager Russell Martin coached the midfielder at Swansea City.

The West Ham man was a key player for Martin and the Swans before his sale to David Moyes' side last summer - but the Southampton boss could be set for a reunion with his former player.

With Ward-Prowse potentially costing over £40m, a swap deal could bring his price tag down and that would be a boost for the Hammers.

In good news for the Premier League team, the Englishman is believed to be interested in a switch to the London Stadium.

However, Southampton aren't open to a swap deal at this stage, with the relegated club preferring a straight cash deal.

QPR move for Lewis Wing in doubt

Not too long ago, it looked like free agent Wing was going to secure a move to Queens Park Rangers.

However, Reading are now in the race for the ex-Middlesbrough man, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Royals are in desperate need of more central midfielders - and could benefit from having Wing at their disposal who registered nine goals and five assists in 44 league appearances for Wycombe Wanderers last season.

If they win this race, that would be a major blow for Gareth Ainsworth's side who would surely fancy their chances of winning this race following the Berkshire side's relegation.

Sam Morsy attracting Saudi interest

Reporter O'Rourke also believes Ipswich Town midfielder Sam Morsy is on the radar of clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The Egyptian may have previously been looking forward to the new season, having guided his side back to the second tier just a couple of months ago.

But if an offer comes in that proves to be too good to turn down for both the Tractor Boys and the player, it wouldn't be a shock to see him move on.

His contract runs out next year - and that could negatively affect Kieran McKenna's side's stance if they did want to demand a big fee for him.