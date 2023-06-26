With the EFL Championship's opening round of fixtures having been released last week, it feels as though the 2023/24 campaign is just around the corner.

Indeed, it is now less than six weeks until action gets underway on August 4th, with newly-promoted Sheffield Wednesday set to take on recently-relegated Southampton at Hillsborough on the league's opening night.

Between now and then, though, clubs have plenty of business to do in the transfer market, with some clubs still yet to even have a manager or head coach in place.

Leeds, for example, are yet to name their new boss ahead of the season, whilst some clubs are still yet to make their first summer additions.

Despite that, rumours around all clubs in the EFL have continued to swirl, with most clubs linked with incomings as well as outgoings - particularly the recently relegated sides.

Having said that, then, below, we've taken a look at the very latest transfer news coming out of the EFL Championship, rounding it up for your convenience.

Liverpool ask about Lavia

In one huge development regarding the Championship, Liverpool are said to have enquired over Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

The Reds' interest is nothing new, but whereas before they were said to be monitoring the situation, they now seem more active.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claims the club have asked Southampton about the conditions of a potential transfer for the midfielder.

There is no official bid from the Reds yet, though, or Arsenal.

West Ham set for Sunderland bid

In other news coming from the Championship, Sunderland may be about to lose one of their young stars.

Indeed, Premier League outfit West Ham United are reportedly keen on central defender Dan Ballard.

As per the Belfast Telegraph, the Northern Irish international is set to be the subject of a West Ham bid in the coming days.

Ballard only signed for Sunderland last summer, and is contracted at the Stadium of Light, including options, until 2026.

Blackburn Rovers eye Man City deal

Loan deals can be a crucial part of a club's success in the Championship.

Perhaps that is why Blackburn have already registered their interest in Manchester City midfielder Kian Breckin.

According to LancsLive, Rovers are looking at the 19-year-old, with no deal said to be close just yet.

Breckin is yet to play senior football in his career, instead having only featured for Man City's under-18's, under-21's and their UEFA under-19's sides.