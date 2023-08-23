This looks to be one of the most competitive Championship seasons yet.

With this in mind, there will probably be a mad rush for signings in the second tier during the last week of the transfer window as clubs look to ensure they have the players needed to remain afloat in the division.

Others will be looking to secure promotion, including Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton.

The latter two are probably in the best position to go up, but the Saints will need to ensure they have enough squad depth and quality after the departures of several first-teamers.

Thankfully for them, they should have a decent amount of money to spend following their sales. Many others in the division will be working within a tight budget.

With the clock ticking down to deadline day, we take a look at some of the latest transfer headlines in the second tier.

Leicester City transfer stance on trio

Leicester are now braced for approaches for the likes of Kieran Dewsbury-Hall, Ricardo Pereira, and Luke Thomas during the latter stages of the transfer window, according to Football Insider.

As it stands, manager Enzo Maresca is keen to keep all three and it comes as no surprise that he's looking to retain Dewsbury-Hall following his excellent opening-day performance against Coventry City.

Recording a late brace against Mark Robins' side, that display alone will have allowed him to attract interest from elsewhere.

Starts for Pereira and Thomas aren't guaranteed this term considering the other options Maresca has, but they are both top-quality first-teamers and it's no shock that the Foxes' boss wants to keep players of their calibre.

Whether all three will remain at the King Power Stadium remains to be seen though.

Which sides have dropped their interest in Joel Piroe?

Wales Online believes Italian side Atalanta have ended their interest in Swansea City striker Piroe after they managed to capture Gianluca Scamacca from West Ham.

He may not have enjoyed the best time at the London Stadium, but you would back Scamacca to be a real asset back in his home nation.

Leicester have also seemingly "cooled" their interest according to the same report.

Although they already have the likes of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho at their disposal, Maresca's side would probably benefit from having more striker options at their disposal.

Leeds United interest in Joseph Paintsil

Leeds have taken an interest in Genk forward Paintsil, according to Sky Sports News.

He is one of a number of attacking players on the Whites' radar but he's a potential option and could be affordable following Tyler Adams' sale to AFC Bournemouth.

It's believed he could be available for around €10m, but it remains to be seen whether Daniel Farke's side are willing to cough up that much to get a deal over the line.

How much would Bristol City have to pay to sign Taylor Gardner-Hickman permanently?

Bristol City will have to pay around £1.3m to recruit West Brom's Taylor Gardner-Hickman permanently, with the Robins having the option to buy the full-back after taking him on loan.

The deal will also include add-ons and a sell-on clause if it's activated, allowing the Baggies to benefit from a future sale.

Gardner-Hickman has found his game time limited so it comes as no shock that he's been allowed to leave, but some may be surprised that Albion are giving the Robins the option to sign him permanently considering his potential and versatility.