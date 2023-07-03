The Sky Bet Championship looks stronger than ever, with three big sides coming down from the Premier League and three excellent teams coming up from League One.

Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton still have some household names at their disposal - and the likes of Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have the ability to remain afloat in the second tier for the long term.

The latter may need to strengthen their squad considerably, but there's still plenty of time for clubs to make signings before the 2023/24 campaign starts.

With some players officially becoming free agents and clubs desperate to make additions before the season begins, things have been heating up in the transfer window for Championship teams.

And we take a look at some of the latest stories to break in the second tier.

Leicester City keen on James Trafford

Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford is on the Foxes' radar, according to yesterday's Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

However, they face a fight for his signature, with Burnley thought to be keen on striking a permanent deal to take him to Turf Moor.

This doesn't come as a shock considering the links Leicester manager Enzo Maresca and Burnley boss Vincent Kompany have to Man City.

It's unclear whether he would be number one at Turf Moor but if Kompany is prepared to offer the stopper plenty of starting opportunities, it would be difficult to see them not winning the race.

He would almost certainly be one of the first names on the teamsheet at the King Power Stadium though, with Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen seemingly not doing enough to remain the club's two main keepers.

Everton hatch plan to buy Scott Wharton

Football Insider believe the Toffees are hoping to sign Blackburn Rovers central defender Scott Wharton, with Sean Dyche seeming to be keen to strengthen his defence.

The Merseyside outfit have retained the majority of their central defenders, but Yerry Mina has left the club and Conor Coady didn't sign for the club on a permanent basis, instead choosing to go to Leicester.

With this, they could certainly benefit from strengthening this position and are reportedly willing to let Ellis Simms or Neal Maupay head the other way so they can get this deal over the line.

Millwall look to beat Coventry City to Luke McNally

Nixon has also reported that the Lions are looking to strike a deal to take Burnley's McNally to the English capital.

He is available on a loan deal with the Clarets already having the likes of Dara O'Shea, Jordan Beyer, Charlie Taylor, Hjalmar Ekdal and Ameen Al-Dakhil available in central defence.

Although the Lions have maintained the core of their squad, a central defender is required with Charlie Cresswell returning to Leeds United this summer following the end of his temporary spell at The Den.

But if they want to bring in McNally, they may need to battle Coventry City for his signature, with Mark Robins keen to bring him back to the Midlands.

Burnley failing in quest to sign Zian Flemming

South London Press have reported that the Clarets have had four separate bids rejected by Millwall for Zian Flemming, who lit up the second tier with his performances last term.

Following Ashley Barnes and Nathan Tella's departures, Kompany will be keen to add a sufficient amount of attacking firepower to his squad and Flemming could fit the bill.

Penning a long-term contract last summer and having no release clause in this deal, Gary Rowett's side are in a strong position at the negotiating table and with this in mind, this is a saga that could drag on throughout the summer window and potentially beyond.