Plenty of transfer sagas are likely to unfold involving Championship teams over the next fortnight.

Romeo Lavia may have officially made the move to Chelsea yesterday, but plenty of top players in the second tier are still attracting interest from other teams and it looks set to be an exciting end to the summer transfer window.

Plenty of clubs will be putting the finishing touches to their squad, but others still have plenty of work to do in the second tier including Huddersfield Town who may want to bring in more fresh blood following a slow start to their summer.

Others, including Leicester City and Southampton, may use the next two weeks to try and shield some of their most valuable assets after selling a few key men.

With Premier League sides circling like vultures, keeping hold of key players will be difficult for second-tier sides who may need to sell to balance the books and ensure they have a decent amount to spend in future windows.

Abiding by financial rules will also be very important, so more big names could leave clubs in the coming weeks.

Taking a look at what's happening now, we have rounded up some of the latest transfer news involving second-tier clubs.

Leeds United keen on Norwich City duo

Football Insider believes Leeds are keen on Norwich forward Josh Sargent, who managed to get himself on the scoresheet in last weekend's 4-4 draw against Southampton.

The Whites are currently in need of more attacking firepower with the likes of Willy Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra and Helder Costa potentially on their way out of Elland Road - and have seemingly turned their attention to United States international Sargent.

Sargent worked with Leeds boss Daniel Farke during their time together at Carrow Road - TEAMtalk has reported that the latter is keen to reunite with Kenny McLean too.

With Adams on his way out, more midfield depth is required.

Bayer Leverkusen bid for Nathan Tella

The German side have launched an €18m bid for Southampton's Nathan Tella, according to Mike McGrath.

With the Saints' star still having two years left on his contract at St Mary's, Russell Martin's side are in a strong position at the negotiating table.

And with Lavia, Tino Livramento and James Ward-Prowse all leaving, the south-coast outfit may not need to cash in on Tella.

However, Leverkusen have made a massive bid that will surely be considered by officials at St Mary's.

Further details on Tyler Adams' move to AFC Bournemouth

The Athletic's Adam Leventhal has reported that the Cherries have agreed a £23m to take Adams away from Leeds United.

That's a higher amount than the £20m clause that was supposedly triggered on time by the south-coast side earlier this week - but Leeds were insistent that bid came in too late.

Thankfully for both teams and the player, this issue has been resolved quickly with the Cherries seemingly happy to compromise and pay a higher amount for the United States international, who will be keen to prove his worth in the top flight again.

He now looks set to put pen to paper on a five-year deal to commit his long-term future to Andoni Iraola's side.

Which free agent are Huddersfield Town looking at?

Huddersfield are weighing up the possibility of making a contract offer to Junior Hoilett, Football League World understands.

The Canada international is a free agent following the end of his time at League One side Reading - and is currently training with the Terriers.

Although the Royals were in contract talks with the player, their chances of retaining him were probably reduced after they were relegated to the third tier.

Despite his relegation, Hoilett could potentially earn himself a deal at the John Smith's Stadium with the Canadian working with Neil Warnock before.

Stoke City and Hull keen on Liam Cullen

The Potters and the Tigers are both showing an interest in Swansea City forward Cullen, according to Football Insider.

The player is now in the final 12 months of his contract at the Swansea.com Stadium but at this stage, Michael Duff's side are yet to offer him fresh terms.

With this, both interested sides may see an opportunity to lure him away from South Wales.