Championship clubs are continuing to do their transfer business ahead of the start date of the league, which is now in just over two weeks' time.

Let's take a look at the latest rumours and done deals from clubs such as Leeds United, Sunderland and Coventry City...

Thomas poised for Coventry switch

Sky Sports are reporting that Coventry City are set to splash out more money that they made from Viktor Gyokeres' sale to Sporting CP as Bobby Thomas is set to arrive from Burnley.

The 22-year-old centre-back is poised to arrive at the CBS Arena after the two clubs agreed a £2 million fee, having spent last season on loan at Bristol Rovers and Barnsley in League One.

Sunderland to miss out on Frigan

Croatian starlet Matija Frigan was a top target for Sunderland in a bid to bolster their front-line following his 14-goal haul for Rijeka in the SuperSport HNL - but they're set to miss out.

The Black Cats had a €4 million offer for the 20-year-old turned down, and now Frigan is set to head to Belgium instead with Westerlo.

According to reports from Croatia, Westerlo have had a €6 million offer accepted for the youngster, who will now head to the Belgian Pro League.

Stoke in talks for double swoop

Stoke City's transfer business has really accelerated with the additions of Daniel Johnson and Michael Rose this week, and there could be more to come.

Mike McGrath of The Telegraph has claimed that Maritimo winger Andre Vidigal, who scored eight times in the top flight of Portugal last season, is on the verge of a move to the Bet365 Stadium.

And he could be joined by a star loanee from last season in Ki-Jana Hoever, who netted four times for the Potters when arriving from Wolves and they are in talks to bring the Dutchman back again temporarily, according to the Stoke Sentinel.

Leeds bid for European goalkeeper

With it looking increasingly likely that they will miss out on Newcastle United's Karl Darlow to Bournemouth, Leeds United need to look at alternatives when it comes to signing a new goalkeeper.

Per Turkish publication As Marca, the Whites have made a bid for Fenerbahce stopper Altay Bayındır, who has been capped five times for Turkiye.

The 25-year-old is said to have a €7 million release clause but Leeds have offered €5 million - Fenerbahce reportedly want the full fee to let him leave.

Hull complete Vinagre deal

They've had to wait a while, but Hull City fans can finally welcome Ruben Vinagre to their club.

Following a failed stint with Everton last season, the Tigers have brought the ex-Wolves left-back to the MKM Stadium on a season-long loan from Sporting CP, and there's the option to make it a permanent deal as well at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Chelsea teen set for Ipswich

A hot prospect at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea attacking midfielder Omari Hutchinson is on the verge of a switch to Ipswich Town for the 2023-24 season.

The Jamaica international, who played twice for the Blues last season, will undergo a medical for the Portman Road club, according to TWTD, to add to Kieran McKenna's options in the final third for the upcoming campaign.

Michut wanted by Leeds

Sunderland may have turned down the option to buy him from Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent basis, but Edouard Michut could still make a return to the Championship.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Leeds are one of many clubs who are keen on the talented young French midfielder, with the engine room an area that Daniel Farke needs to bolster this summer - especially if Tyler Adams moves on.