Although Harry Kane and Moises Caicedo have dominated the transfer headlines in recent times, there has been plenty going on in the Championship too.

The relegated clubs' biggest stars are being linked with moves away and those teams will need to bring in replacements if they lose some key assets.

Other teams in the second tier will also be keen to strengthen between now and the end of the transfer window, with some clubs likely to be far more active in the loan market than they were earlier in the summer.

With plenty of transfer reports flying about, we take a look at some of the latest second-tier transfer stories.

Leeds United eye move for Cameron Archer

Leeds are keeping tabs on Aston Villa's Archer at this point, according to Ben Jacobs who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The young forward was prolific for Middlesbrough last term and did well on loan at Preston North End during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign as well, making him an attractive forward for many second-tier sides.

The Whites, who have also been linked with Everton's Tom Cannon, are clearly keen to improve their attack before the window closes and their lack of attacking threat on Saturday shows why.

Chelsea closing in on Romeo Lavia

Southampton midfielder Lavia has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer but he is now set to complete a move to Chelsea, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

The Reds had reportedly been prepared to match the Blues' offer for the Saints' star - but their failure to reach Russell Martin's side's valuation first may prove to be costly.

It's believed the player held a small gathering with friends to celebrate the move, with the midfielder arriving in the English capital at the weekend.

The 19-year-old looked always destined for a move away from St Mary's after being linked with a number of Premier League giants, with the Saints' relegation proving to be costly for them in terms of being able to keep hold of key players.

Everton close to signing Jack Harrison

Football Insider believes the Toffees are now close to announcing Leeds' Harrison after fending off interest from Aston Villa.

Villa threatened to hijack this deal - but the fact Harrison is currently out injured and set to remain on the sidelines for several weeks persuaded Unai Emery's side to pull out of the race.

This deal is believed to be a straight loan without Sean Dyche's side having the option to buy him for a fixed fee - and the player could be unveiled at Goodison Park shortly with the winger already completing his medical.

Who has won the race for Chuba Akpom?

Ajax have won the race to sign Middlesbrough striker Akpom.

That's according to The Athletic's David Ornstein, who believes a €14m deal has been agreed, not a bad fee for the ex-Arsenal man considering he had less than one year left on his contract at the Riverside.

€12m of that is guaranteed with a further €2m potentially set to come in the future in add-ons - and the player has been given permission to travel to the Netherlands to finalise his move.

He will sign a five-year contract, with the attacker committing to the Dutch giants for the long term.