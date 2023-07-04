Championship teams are already getting busy in the transfer market, although that's not exactly a surprise considering the 2023/24 campaign isn't too far away.

In fact, it's exactly one month until Russell Martin's Southampton side travel to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday, who need to do plenty of work in the coming weeks if they want to give themselves the best chance of securing an opening day win.

The Owls are just one of many sides who still have plenty of work to do in terms of signings - but there's plenty of rumours flying around and that will give encouragement to supporters who will want to see their teams strengthen.

We take a look at some of the latest second-tier transfer stories.

Leeds United keen on James Trafford and Karl Darlow

With Joel Robles departing the club on the expiration of his contract and Illan Meslier potentially following him out of the exit door before the end of the summer window, the Whites may be looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

They have been linked with a move for Karl Darlow along with Middlesbrough and AFC Bournemouth, although Michael Carrick's Boro can't afford to get a deal over the line at the moment due to wages.

And Leeds have also been linked with Manchester City's James Trafford, but he looks set to link up with Burnley with an agreement close to being sealed.

Newcastle United revive Harvey Barnes interest

Despite missing out on James Maddison, it seems as though the Magpies are determined to succeed in negotiations with Leicester this summer with Eddie Howe's side interested in Harvey Barnes, according to the Daily Mail.

The same report, however, has revealed that Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have made enquiries for the winger, which could be disadvantageous for the Magpies.

Although they should have a decent amount to spend this summer, they have recruited Sandro Tonali and won't have a bottomless pit of money to spend.

The Hammers, on the other hand, should have a lot to spend if they sell Declan Rice, so Howe's side should have alternative targets lined up.

Leicester City eyeing move for Callum Doyle

The Foxes, who have already been linked with Trafford as mentioned, are also reported to be interested in another Man City player.

Centre-back Doyle has already spent two loan spells in the EFL, first moving to then-League One club Sunderland and then taking the step up a division to ply his trade with Coventry City.

Playing a big part in getting the Sky Blues to the play-off final, ex-Man City assistant boss Enzo Maresca is believed to be weighing up whether to take him to the King Power Stadium.

He is valued between £7m and £10m, which could be affordable for Leicester following their sale of Maddison.

Potential Everton and Swansea City swap deal

The Daily Mail believe the Toffees and the Swans have discussed a potential swap deal involving Joel Piroe and Ellis Simms.

That could be a good outcome for all parties, with Michael Duff's side in desperate need of more attacking firepower if Piroe leaves and Simms doing more than enough at Sunderland last season to show that he's capable of being an asset at the Swansea.com Stadium.

If a swap deal isn't negotiated though, the Swans may need to fork out a sizeable fee to recruit Simms and they would face competition from the likes of Ipswich Town and Coventry City.

Chelsea back in for Tino Livramento

According to another report from the Daily Mail, Chelsea are in talks regarding a potential return for Southampton's Livramento, with the Blues potentially then loaning him back to the Saints.

But the same report has stated that Martin's side currently value him at around £38m, which could end up being a barrier to any deal being completed for the right-back this summer.

Newcastle United remain in the race for him - but will walk away if a compromise isn't found shortly.