With the summer transfer window nearing an end in the Championship, many deals both in terms of incomings and outgoings have been completed.

The window closes in under two weeks' time, which is bound to only increase the speed at which incoming deals are completed, as well as fuel speculation and rumours over the future of players already in the second tier.

The players in particular who will be the subject of interest are those still residing with the relegated sides who desire a move back to the top-flight or a level higher up the footballing ladder.

Many managers up and down the division have now had the chance to see their players in action during the opening games and will have a clearer idea in mind of what they need when looking to finalise their squads ahead of the transfer deadline.

There has now been three league fixtures for Championship sides, with many managers close to completing their squads for the 2023/24 campaign.

The quality of the division is expected to be more competitive than ever, with a host of clubs in the hunt for Premier League football and the riches that come with it by the end of season.

Having said that, here, we have rounded up some of the latest transfer news and rumours in the Championship, as we count down to the deadline on Friday September 1st.

Crystal Palace eye double Leicester City transfer deal

According to Alan Nixon, Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on the futures of Daniel Iversen and Kelechi Iheanacho at the King Power.

The future of goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has seen the Premier League side weigh up the signing of a new option between the sticks, with Sam Johnstone currently occupying the first-choice position.

Iheanacho has featured in all three of Leicester’s league games this season, starting twice in Enzo Maresca’s side, but is now into the final year of his deal.

Whereas, Iversen may look to move on with Mads Hermansen, Danny Ward, Alex Smithies, and Jakub Stolarczyk as his competition in goal for the Foxes.

Joe Aribo linked with Hellas Verona

According to Football Insider, Serie A side Hellas Verona have set their sights on Joe Aribo.

The 27-year-old signed for the Saints just 12 months ago in a £10 million deal from Scottish giants Rangers but could be on the move again this summer.

The Nigerian has featured off the bench twice from Russell Martin’s first three league games in charge despite the midfield losses of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia.

The report indicates that Hellas Verona are hoping to secure a loan move for the midfielder, with an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

Southampton schedule Downes medical

Southampton are closing in on the signing of Flynn Downes from West Ham United, with Football Insider revealing a medical is taking place on Monday ahead of a season-long loan deal.

Downes has been set for a medical for some time now but Sky Sports recently outlined that it had been delayed as the midfielder has been suffering from illness, but that he would still complete the transfer formalities upon his recovery.

Pete O'Rourke has revealed that "the Saints secured a breakthrough late on Saturday in talks to land the 24-year-old and the deal will be completed in the next 24-48 hours."

Downes would be reuniting with his former manager, having featured 37 times for Swansea City under Russell Martin, which earnt him a move to the Premier League.

Tyler Adams becomes latest Leeds United departure

Tyler Adams has signed for AFC Bournemouth for a reported intial fee of £23 million, with add-ons also part of the deal.

He leaves Leeds United after just one season in West Yorkshire, having played 26 games in all competitions. He has signed for more than the release clause he had in his contract, with Leeds insistent that the Cherries missed the deadline last week.

Adams is the latest permanent exit from Elland Road, with Rodrigo, Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, and Joel Robles having all completed moves away from the club, whilst Adam Forshaw was also released following the expiry of his contract in June.

There have also been seven loan exits from the club, too: Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Marc Roca, Max Wober, and Jack Harrison have all completed temporary departures for the 2023/24 season.