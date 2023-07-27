Highlights Leeds United are set to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow for a fee of around £400,000, a bargain for a player with two years left on his contract.

Sunderland is interested in signing attacking midfielder Bradley Dack, with Tony Mowbray keen to reunite with him at the club.

Middlesbrough's hopes of re-signing Cameron Archer have been dashed as Aston Villa plans to keep him as cover up top this season.

The start of the 2023/24 Championship season is a little over a week away but the summer transfer window is now in full swing.

Many are tipping the upcoming campaign to be one of the most competitive ever and teams are tooling up to ensure that they ready for it.

There have been plenty of done deals already but plenty more business is expected before the window slams shut at the start of September.

Here, we've rounded up the latest Championship transfer news...

Leeds United transfer latest

Leeds United are closing in on their second summer signing with Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow on his way to the Yorkshire club today to complete his medical.

The keeper has been linked with a host of Championship teams and last week looked like he could be set to join Bournemouth but the Whites are set to win the race.

Eddie Howe revealed late on Wednesday evening that Darlow was set to leave Newcastle's pre-season tour of the United States to have a medical at Leeds.

Previous reports have suggested it could cost £5 million to sign the 32-year-old, who still has two years left on his current contract, but Sky Sports' Keith Downie has claimed that the fee is expected to be just £400,000.

It remains to be seen whether there will be add-ons but that looks like a bargain.

Sunderland transfer latest

Tony Mowbray is reportedly keen to reunite with Bradley Dack at Sunderland.

The attacking midfielder left Blackburn Rovers, Mowbray's former club, when his contract expired earlier in the summer and journalist Alan Nixon has now reported that the Black Cats are keen to sign him.

Sunderland have preferred to focus on young players but it is said they may make an exception if the 29-year-old is willing to accept the salary offered.

Elsewhere, the Black Cats have been handed a blow as Ross Stewart as talks over a new contract look to be dead in the water, according to Sports Illustrated.

Southampton are thought to be in a strong position to sign the striker, who has entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

There is more good news, however, as transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has reported that a deal has been agreed for highly-rated 18-year-old Sochaux forward Eliezer Mayenda, who will sign tomorrow.

Middlesbrough transfer latest

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has revealed he plans to keep Cameron Archer at Villa Park this season as cover up top - in a blow to Middlesbrough's hopes of re-signing him.

The 20-year-old dazzled on loan at the Riverside and Boro have been linked with a fresh move for the marksman but Emery's comments look to have put an end to that.

Speaking to The Northern Echo since, Michael Carrick has claimed he is not worried about the striker situation at the North East club but admitted that they do need to strengthen parts of the squad.

Leicester City transfer latest

Leicester City are set to sign Montpellier striker Stephy Mavididi as they prepare for life back in the Championship, according to Romano.

The forward has been linked since June but it is said a deal is now in place, which is thought to be worth €7.5 million (£6.43m) and include a sell-on clause.

As per Romano, Mavididi is in England to undergo a medical and then sign a long-term contract with the Foxes as Enzo Maresca continues to make impressive additions to his squad.