Championship teams have just over two weeks left to get their transfer business finished.

The 2023/24 season is now underway, and while managers will be focusing on their upcoming games, injuries and results could change how they approach the final days of this window.

There have been lots of comings and goings from all 24 Championship teams, and that is likely going to continue as the deadline gets ever closer.

What is the latest Championship transfer news?

As we wait for the next round of Championship football, here at Football League World, we have looked at all the latest transfer news coming out of the division…

Leeds United and West Brom in Millwall chase

According to Football Insider, Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion have joined Scottish Premiership side Rangers in the race to sign Jake Cooper from Millwall.

Cooper is in the final year of his contract at The Den, and it seems Leeds and West Brom among others are looking to sign the centre-back for a low fee.

Rangers have held a long-term interest in the 28-year-old, and it was revealed by Football Insider earlier in the week that they had made contact to sign the defender.

Cooper has been a crucial player for Millwall through the years, but his contract situation puts him at risk of leaving for nothing next summer.

Everton’s stance on Southampton player emerges

It was reported by the Evening Standard, that Premier League side Everton may look to strengthen their goalkeeping options with the addition of Alex McCarthy from Southampton.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as according to the Liverpool Echo, McCarthy is not being persuade by the Toffees this summer.

The 33-year-old has lost his spot as Southampton’s number one goalkeeping, starting the season as back up to regular shot stopper Gavin Bazunu.

McCarthy has caught the eye of other Premier League sides in this transfer window, with Luton Town interested, but talks collapsed, while the player’s old team Crystal Palace have also been mentioned as possibly making a move.

With Everton not in the race, it seems the door is left open should Roy Hodgson’s Palace decide to make a move.

Norwich City eye Brazilian midfielder

According to Brazilian news outlet Noso Palestra, Norwich City are in talks with Palmeiras to sign Pedro Lima on a season-long loan deal.

The report states that the midfielder is expected to leave the Brazilian club and join the Canaries for the 2023/24 campaign.

It adds that Lima is set to travel to England later this week to undergo his medical and will join on a loan deal, with Norwich having no option to buy the player.

The 20-year-old has been with Palmeiras for all of his short football career and has a contract that runs until next summer.

Lima has yet to play in Brazil’s Serie A but did make his competitive debut for the club in the Copa Libertadores earlier this year. If Norwich were to get this deal for Lima over the line, he would join a squad that already has several options in the middle of the park.