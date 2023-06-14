With Championship sides now free to purchase, and sign players on loan due to the fact that the summer transfer window is now officially open, it would not be at all surprising to see a flurry of activity over the course of the coming weeks.

Teams across the division will be determined to nail their recruitment in order to boost their hopes of achieving a great deal of success during the 2022/23 campaign.

Here, we have decided to take a look at all the latest Championship transfer news, including exclusive content provided by our website.

What is the latest Championship transfer news?

West Ham could use Declan Rice windfall to secure the services of Southampton's James Ward-Prowse

As revealed exclusively by Football League World, West Ham United have inquired about the expected cost of James Ward-Prowse, and could use the money generated from the sale of Declan Rice to secure a deal for Southampton man.

It is understood that the Saints are hoping to secure a fee in the region of £40m for Ward-Prowse this summer.

Rice is expected to leave West Ham in the current transfer window, and is the subject of considerable interest from Arsenal.

According to The Guardian, the Gunners are closing in agreeing a deal with the Hammers, and are expected to pay more than £100m, if certain add-ons are achieved.

No potential suitor has matched Bristol City's £25m valuation for Alex Scott

FLW also reported earlier today that no potential suitor has managed to match Bristol City's £25m valuation for Alex Scott.

The midfielder has been the subject of a great deal of transfer interest, and was named as the Championship's Young Player of the Season in April.

As per this latest update, the news that a team have yet to pay the fee that the Robins are seeking has provided hope for Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town, who are all eyeing a potential swoop following promotion to the top-flight.

Scott's current deal at Ashton Gate runs until 2025.

Norwich City keen on move for Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser

As revealed by The Pink Un, Ryan Fraser has emerged as a transfer target for Norwich City.

It is understood that the Canaries are keen on securing the services of the Newcastle United winger on a temporary basis.

Fraser fell out of favour at Newcastle earlier this year, and was forced to train with the club's Under-21s during the closing stages of the season.

During his career to date, the Scotland international has provided 15 direct goal contributions in 76 Championship appearances.

Sunderland closing in on completing deal for Birmingham City's Jobe Bellingham

Sunderland are closing in on completing a deal for Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

It is understood that the Black Cats will secure the services of the teenager for £1.5m, plus add-ons.

A sell-on percentage clause (for Birmingham) has been included as part of this deal.

Bellingham was utilised on 22 occasions by the Blues last season in the Championship.

QPR weighing up Dominic Gape swoop

According to the Daily Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop, Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth is considering a move for Dominic Gape.

Ainsworth worked alongside Gape during his time in charge of Wycombe Wanderers.

The 28-year-old midfielder is set to leave the Chairboys when his current contract expires at the end of June.

Gape has made 14 appearances at Championship level during his career.