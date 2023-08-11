With the summer transfer window well underway in the Championship, many deals both in terms of incomings and outgoings have been completed.

The window closes in exactly three weeks' time, which is bound to only increase the speed at which deals are completed, as well as fuel speculation and rumours over the future of players in the second tier.

The players in particular who will be the subject of interest are those still residing with the relegated sides who desire a move back to the top-flight or a higher level.

Many managers up and down the division have now had the chance to see their players in action during the opening games and will have a clearer idea in mind of what they need when looking to finalise their squads ahead of the transfer deadline.

With all three newly-promoted sides surviving in the Premier League, it was Southampton, Leeds United, and Leicester City who suffered the drop into the Championship. Adding three clubs brimming with plenty of talented players, but they may yet add further to their ranks.

The quality of the division is expected to be more competitive than ever, with a host of clubs in the hunt for Premier League football and the riches that come with it by the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Latest Championship transfer news

Having said that, here, we have rounded up some of the latest transfer news and rumours in the Championship, as we count down to the second round of fixtures this Saturday, with every side in action.

Sheffield United agree fee for Coventry City's Gustavo Hamer

That is according to reports surfacing this afternoon, which claim that Premier League new-boys Sheffield United have agreed a deal with Coventry City to sign Brazilian-born Dutchman Gustavo Hamer.

As perMike McGrath of The Telegraph, the Blades have agreed a deal worth up to £15 million pounds, with Hamer now set for a medical at Bramall Lane.

There has been interest from Leeds United, Burnley, and Fulham this summer, but the blades appear to have won the race.

Hull City set to revisit Scott Twine move

With the addition of new stars for their Premier League this season, Twine has found himself slightly further down the pecking order in with Burnley. Now, according to BBC's Mike White, a move to Hull City could well be in the offing.

The report states that Hull are hopeful of finalising a loan move for Scott Twine in the coming days, to make him their sixth senior summer signing.

The Humberside club were in for him ahead of last season, though Burnley trumped them with a £5million move from MK Dons after the 24-year-old had won League One Player of the Season in Buckinghamshire.

Tony Mowbray's stance on Ross Stewart

Mowbray spoke to the The Northern Echo, and outlined the current situation regarding Stewart, he said: "I genuinely don’t think the club are over-stressing on it. What did he cost? It certainly wasn’t millions and millions.

"I don’t think the club are over-stressing. They’re making him offers that they think are special in the context of where our football club is at the moment. We’re not just trying to give him a good contract – we’re trying to make it an incredibly good contract for him in terms of where he is, and our club is, at the moment.

The 27-year-old is into the final 12 months of his deal at the Stadium of Light and has no shortage of suitors, with Southampton, Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Luton Town and Rangers all said to be keen.

Tyler Adams' move from Leeds to Chelsea falls through

According to Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports, Adams’ proposed move from Leeds to Chelsea has broken down with neither side able to reach an agreement.

This latest update comes after Chelsea had triggered his £20 million release clause and with the move reported to have gone as far as medicals being planned for the new arrival, according to Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard.

It is unclear if Chelsea’s interest in other midfield targets such as Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia has played some role in the deal. However, with either move likely to require a large financial outlay from the West Londoners, it is plausible that is what has caused the issue late on in the deal.