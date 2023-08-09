Highlights Crystal Palace is considering signing Alex McCarthy and Daniel Iversen as potential goalkeeper options for the upcoming season.

Leicester City faces competition from Genoa in their pursuit of midfielder Cesare Casadei, who has impressed on loan at Reading.

Burnley's pursuit of Zian Flemming has ended as they failed to meet Millwall's valuation of the midfielder, while they are still looking to sign a number 10 before the transfer window closes.

There have been plenty of Championship transfer stories flying around in recent days and that comes as no real surprise.

There are just a few weeks to go until the end of the transfer window now and many second-tier clubs will be looking to put the finishing touches to their squads ahead of the rest of the campaign.

Others have more to do - and it wouldn't be a surprise to see plenty of teams dip into the loan market before the deadline as Premier League sides decide which youngsters they want to keep and which to loan out.

Ideally, all second-tier clubs wouldn't need to utilise the loan market to add depth to their squads in their likely quests to build for the long term, but all need to abide by the EFL's financial rules.

And this means bringing in cheap loan additions can be vital.

Speaking of transfers, we take a look at some of the latest rumours involving second-tier clubs.

Crystal Palace keen on Alex McCarthy and Daniel Iversen

Palace are looking into a potential deal for Southampton stopper Alex McCarthy, according to Alan Nixon.

The Saints already have Gavin Bazunu and new signing Joe Lumley at their disposal, potentially giving Russell Martin the license to sanction an exit for the experienced goalkeeper.

McCarthy was on the bench against Sheffield Wednesday and with the Englishman potentially not set to start regularly in the second tier, he may be keen on a move back to the top flight.

He could potentially compete with Sam Johnstone for a starting spot at Selhurst Park, with Vicente Guaita possibly set to move on before the window closes.

Leicester City's Daniel Iversen, who is behind Mads Hermansen in the pecking order at the King Power Stadium, is also believed to be on the Eagles' radar.

Who are competing with Leicester City for Cesare Casadei?

Leicester are keen on Casadei and that has been known for some time.

The Chelsea midfielder shone on loan at Reading last term and was unlucky to be part of a side that were relegated from the second tier following the Berkshire side's points deduction.

But at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, it became apparent that the Italian isn't ready to be part of Mauricio Pochettino's first team just yet.

The Foxes have been heavily linked with the young midfielder - but they are now set to face competition from Genoa for his signature according to Sky Italia.

What's the latest on Burnley's pursuit of Zian Flemming?

Burnley have ended their interest in Millwall midfielder Flemming, a report from TEAMtalk has claimed.

Although the Clarets have made two bids for the player in their quest to get a deal over the line, they have failed to secure an agreement and reach the Lions' £15m valuation of the Dutchman.

Registering 15 goals and three assists in 43 league appearances last season, he has proved to be an exceptional buy for Gary Rowett's side who are in a strong position at the negotiating table.

The Clarets are still keen to recruit a number 10 before the window closes.

Burnley and Rangers keen on QPR midfielder Sam Field

Burnley and Scottish Premiership side Rangers are both interested in signing Queens Park Rangers midfielder Field, according to Football Insider.

The 25-year-old could potentially be sold by Gareth Ainsworth's side with former key men Rob Dickie and Seny Dieng moving on to Bristol City and Middlesbrough this summer.

Having less than 12 months left on his contract, the R's aren't in a strong negotiating position and that could give the Clarets and the Gers an opportunity to secure a reasonably cheap agreement for him.

Leeds United close to sealing Joe Rodon deal

Leeds have secured a loan agreement for Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Rodon, according to Mike McGrath.

The Welshman looked set to have his game time limited at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this term and with this in mind, it's no surprise that the defender is on the verge of making an exit.

Leeds have recently seen Liam Cooper ruled out of action for a couple of months, making Rodon an important addition.